Govt lashes out at Pakistan for glorifying dead Hizbul militant Burhan Wani

Response comes a day after Pak PM Nawaz Sharif paid his tributes to Wani on Saturday

on Sunday hit out at for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad's support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.



In a strongly worded tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman said, " First @ForeignOfficePk read from banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS ( army chief) glorifies Pak's support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all."





First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS glorfs Pak's suprt&spnsr'p need 2b condmnd by 1 & all — (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2017

Baglay's comments came a day after Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir.Prime Minister on Saturday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

