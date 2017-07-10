TRENDING ON BS
Govt lashes out at Pakistan for glorifying dead Hizbul militant Burhan Wani

Response comes a day after Pak PM Nawaz Sharif paid his tributes to Wani on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.

In a strongly worded tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Gopal Baglay said, " First @ForeignOfficePk read from banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all."


Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.

Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

