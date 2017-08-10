Govt launches national anthem video in sign language featuring disabled

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday launched an Indian National Anthem video in sign language, featuring disabled and partially disabled children.
Directed by veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani, the video features film star Amitabh Bachchan apart from the children who sing the National Anthem in sign language against the backdrop of the Red Fort, a Ministry statement said.
"The film is conceptualised by Satish Kapoor, Founder Director, We Care Film Festival. We Care Film Festival produced the Film under the aegis of Brotherhood, an NGO. It is directed by Govind Nihalani and the music is scored by late Aadesh Shrivastava," read the statement.
Speaking on the occasion here, Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call for the inclusion of "divyangjan" in the country's development.
"Modi has a vision that India's development will be complete when our divyangjan become an integral part of it and come forward in the nation building," Pandey said.
He said it was Modi who suggested that the term "'divyang' (divine body) instead of 'viklang' be used for persons with disability".
The Minister further called for creating an environment where such persons are able to "earn a livelihood and live an independent life like any other citizen".
It is our responsibility that they are brought into the mainstream and "integrated into national life", Pandey said.
He also praised the government's decision to increase reservation in government vacancies from three per cent to four per cent for persons with benchmark disability.
