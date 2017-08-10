Govt launches national anthem video in sign language featuring disabled

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday launched an Indian Anthem video in sign language, featuring disabled and partially

Directed by veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani, the video features film star apart from the children who sing the Anthem in against the backdrop of the Red Fort, a Ministry statement said.

"The film is conceptualised by Satish Kapoor, Founder Director, produced the Film under the aegis of Brotherhood, an It is directed by and the music is scored by late Aadesh Shrivastava," read the statement.

Speaking on the occasion here, Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey praised Prime Minister Narendra for his call for the inclusion of "divyangjan" in the country's development.

" has a vision that India's development will be complete when our become an integral part of it and come forward in the nation building," Pandey said.

He said it was who suggested that the term "'divyang' (divine body) instead of 'viklang' be used for persons with disability".

The Minister further called for creating an environment where such persons are able to "earn a livelihood and live an independent life like any other citizen".

It is our responsibility that they are brought into the mainstream and "integrated into life", Pandey said.

He also praised the government's decision to increase reservation in government vacancies from three per cent to four per cent for persons with benchmark disability.