Govt not to support Bill to declare Pakistan a terrorism sponsoring state

Home ministry said India has to maintain diplomatic relations with all countries

A Private Member's Bill, which seeks to declare a country sponsoring terrorism, will be opposed by the in Parliament.



'The Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Bill, 2016', moved by Independent member Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Rajya Sabha, "seeks to call out states like that continue to associate, promote, patronise and sponsor against our nation" and provides for snapping all economic and trade relations with that country.



" can't declare any country a 'Terror State' as it has to maintain diplomatic relations with all countries. Besides, in principle it is very rare that supports any Private Member's Bill," a home ministry official said.



The home ministry has conveyed to the Secretariat about its opposition to the Bill, saying such a move may "jeopardise" international relations.



While moving the Bill on February 3, Chandrasekhar had stated that for decades, and other countries in the region have been victims of terror attacks from organisations and individuals based in and with the support of elements in



"Yet for decades we have remained engaged with in an attempt to draw it into the mainstream. This Bill is to finally put into motion the process of calling terror sponsors to account," Chandrasekhar said.



He also quoted data to say that from 1998 to 29, January 2017 14,741 civilians have been killed in terror attacks in this country, 6,274 security force personnel lost their lives and we have 23,146 terrorists.



He also referred to the terror attack on Parliament, the Indian 'temple of democracy', on December 13, 2001, to press his point.



Stating that "Pakistan's history and track record of fostering and terrorists is long and indeed distinguishable and incontrovertible," he added, "It is time that we stop running to other countries to declare a terror state and stood up and did this job ourselves."



Asserting that the world is getting tired and has lost patience with "rogue nations", he said as the global opinion consolidates around the conduct of some countries like Pakistan, the focus will naturally come on what and the Indian Parliament's approach to that threat is.



Chandrasekhar said the Bill can apply in the future also to other countries that directly or indirectly aid terror attacks against

