Govt officers in the dock with 139 corruption, criminal cases against them

In order to speed up the disposal of cases pending trial, 92 additional special courts for CBI has been set up

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As many as 139 corruption and criminal cases have been registered against bureaucrats, diplomats and revenue officers since January 2014 till last November, the government said on Wednesday. 

The CBI has registered these 139 cases against officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) during January 2014 and November 2017, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.


"In order to speed up disposal of the case pending trial, 92 additional special courts for CBI has been set up," he said.   

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:53 IST

