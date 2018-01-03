Govt officers in the dock with 139 corruption, criminal cases against them

As many as 139 and criminal cases have been registered against bureaucrats, diplomats and revenue officers since January 2014 till last November, the government said on Wednesday.



The has registered these 139 cases against officers of (IAS), (IPS), (IRS) and (IFS) during January 2014 and November 2017, Minister of State for Personnel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



"In order to speed up disposal of the case pending trial, 92 additional special courts for has been set up," he said.