Govt orders CBI probe into alleged SSC exam scam after mass protests erupt

Job aspirants have been protesting outside the commission's office here since February 27

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest over the alleged paper leak of SSC, demanding a CBI investigation, in New Delhi | PTI Photo

The government has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. The order came a day after the SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22. "We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry.

The protest of the students should stop now," Singh told reporters here. Job aspirants have been protesting outside the commission's office here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak. Yesterday, Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana seeking CBI probe. They had also met the home minister to apprise him about their concerns. ssc Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest over the alleged paper leak of SSC, demanding a CBI investigation, in New Delhi | PTI Photo Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues. The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 16:20 IST

