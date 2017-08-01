Govt plans to achieve full immunisation under Mission Indradhanush by 2018

The Union Health Ministry plans to achieve coverage under its 'Mission Indradhanush' by 2018.



A total of 118 districts, including 52 districts of north east states and 17 in urban areas, will be targeted under the intensified programme, an official statement said.



Besides, states will conduct drives for seven working days from 7th of every month, starting from October for four consecutive months, excluding sundays, holidays and routine immunisation days."Under 'Intensified Mission Indradhanush', greater focus will be given on urban areas, which was one of the gaps of the programme earlier. This will be done through mapping of all under-served population in and need-based deployment of (auxiliary nurse midwife) for providing in these areas," the statement said.and strong mechanism is being established at all levels with cabinet secretary (at level) and chief secretary (state level) reviewing the preparations, it said.A distinctive feature of Intensified is that greater focus is being given on convergence with other ministries/departments, especially and child development, panchayati raj, among others.The convergence of ground level workers of various departments like ASHA, ANMs, anganwadi workers, zilapreraks under Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), self-help groups etc will be crucial for successful implementation of the programme, the statemnet said.(UIP) of India prevents and in and pregnant against 12 preventable diseases.Four phases of have been completed in 528 districts across the country. More than 2.47 crore and around 67 lakh pregnant have been vaccinated under the programme so far.