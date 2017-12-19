Govt puts on hold the renaming of Dyal Singh College (Eve) to Vande Mataram

on Tuesday said the decision to change the name of an evening college here was not the government's decision and has been put on hold.



Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, SAD member Naresh Gujral said the "unfortunately" managing committee of the recently decided to rename the evening college of the institution as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.





He said he admitted that the words Vande Mataram evoked patriotic fervour in every Indian and the government should set up Vande Mataram universities all over the country."But to change the name of a minority institution is a direct assault on the feelings of Sikhs...I feel this is something to be condemned," the said and demanded that managing committee should be replaced immediately.Responding to this, Javadekar said the renaming was not the decision of the central government."Is not a government's decision and the government does not like it. That's why we have asked that the decision be withheld forthwith and an immediate meeting be convened ... we don't like it and such a thing will not happen," the minister said, adding that the Delhi Univesity, with which the college is affiliated, has also been informed."Creating unnecessary controversies by playing with emotions is wrong," he added.Gujral said philanthropist had given his entire savings and life to the cause of education and set up several colleges and schools. There is a in Lahore also, he said.