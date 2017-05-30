Govt receives proposals to operationalise 4 mega food parks in 3 months

Govt approved 63 cold chain projects and more proposals have been received

Govt approved 63 cold chain projects and more proposals have been received

The government today said it is working on a rapid pace for the development of the and about four mega food parks will be made operational in the next three months.



The industry is taking interest in the as the government has received 300 proposals for setting up new cold chain projects, it said



"Only two mega food parks became operational between 2009 and 2014 whereas six mega food parks became operational between 2014 and 2017, likewise 42 mega food parks will become operational by 2019," for said at an event.



Four mega food parks will become operational in the next three months, she said in a statement issued by



Since 2014, the government has approved 63 cold chain projects and more proposals have been received.



"We have received 300 proposals for setting up new cold chain projects, which show that industry across India is taking interest in as we have received many applications from north-eastern states like Nagaland, Manipur and others."



While the government is working at a rapid pace for the development of food processing sector, the industry should impart training to the farmer to take utmost care of quality of produce, she noted.



The minister said that she had suggested her ministry to provide storage facilities for perishable products in the market itself like for wheat and rice, so that farmers can take it to the desired place later. "I hope this suggestion will be considered by the Cabinet."



Talking about her recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the minister said, "We and the state government will ensure that land, power, safety and all sorts of facilities will be provided to industrialists willing to set up food park in the state.

Press Trust of India