Govt's health care spend to be 2.5% of GDP: PM Modi

He also promised to open 4 more cancer centres, adding to the existing 108 cancer centres

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the aim of the government is to spend at least 2.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the health sector in the coming years.

"A few days ago, we started the Digital Cancer Nerve Centre to curb cancer. The motto of this government is to provide good and cheap treatment to needy people with proper facilities. The aim of our government is to spend 2.5 percent from GDP in the health sector in the coming years," Modi said while addressing the nation via video conference on the Platinum Jubilee of the Tata Memorial Centre.

"With the help of experienced Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, we will soon build four more cancer centres in the country. These centres will be built in Varanasi, Chandigarh, Vishakapatnam and Guwahati. These will help the patients save their travelling time for treatment. It will be a great relief to them and their families," he guaranteed. 

He claimed that when his government came to power in 2014, there were only 36 cancer centres in the country. But now the number has increased three-fold and there are 108 cancer centres during the last three years.

While attending the Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Modi also praised the work done by the Tata charities for the welfare and the betterment of society.

