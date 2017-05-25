Govt's health care spend to be 2.5% of GDP: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday asserted that the aim of the is to spend at least 2.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the sector in the coming years.

"A few days ago, we started the Nerve Centre to curb The motto of this is to provide good and cheap treatment to needy people with proper facilities. The aim of our is to spend 2.5 percent from in the sector in the coming years," Modi said while addressing the nation via video conference on the Platinum Jubilee of the

"With the help of experienced Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, we will soon build four more centres in the country. These centres will be built in Varanasi, Chandigarh, Vishakapatnam and Guwahati. These will help the patients save their travelling time for treatment. It will be a great relief to them and their families," he guaranteed.

He claimed that when his came to power in 2014, there were only 36 centres in the country. But now the number has increased three-fold and there are 108 centres during the last three years.

While attending the Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Modi also praised the work done by the Tata charities for the welfare and the betterment of society.