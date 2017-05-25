Govt's health care spend to be 2.5% of GDP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Thursday asserted that the aim of the government
is to spend at least 2.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the health
sector in the coming years.
"A few days ago, we started the Digital Cancer
Nerve Centre to curb cancer.
The motto of this government
is to provide good and cheap treatment to needy people with proper facilities. The aim of our government
is to spend 2.5 percent from GDP
in the health
sector in the coming years," Modi said while addressing the nation via video conference on the Platinum Jubilee of the Tata Memorial Centre.
"With the help of experienced Tata Memorial Trust and their expertise, we will soon build four more cancer
centres in the country. These centres will be built in Varanasi, Chandigarh, Vishakapatnam and Guwahati. These will help the patients save their travelling time for treatment. It will be a great relief to them and their families," he guaranteed.
He claimed that when his government
came to power in 2014, there were only 36 cancer
centres in the country. But now the number has increased three-fold and there are 108 cancer
centres during the last three years.
While attending the Platinum Jubilee, Prime Minister Modi also praised the work done by the Tata charities for the welfare and the betterment of society.
