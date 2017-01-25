Govt's lethargy delays signing of $75 bn UAE-India infra investment fund

India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday signed 14 pacts to strengthen cooperation across several sectors, but the dampener was the failure to sign an agreement to facilitate investments in infrastructure projects in India from the $75 billion UAE-India infrastructure investment fund.

The has blamed New Delhi for its lethargy in setting up necessary administrative structures for the fund. The two sides had announced the fund during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Emirates in August 2015. The Emirates had agreed to invest $75 billion over a 10-year period in India's ports, roads, railways, airports and industrial corridors and parks. The Modi government had touted it as one of its key successes in bringing foreign investments into India.

But 18-months later, the government faces embarrassment at not being able to convince the Emirates leadership that it has set up an effective administrative structure to pave the way for investments from that fund. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has been tasked with dealing the fund, but its chief was appointed in September and has a shoestring staff at his disposal. The NIIF CEO visited Abu Dhabi once and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding, which is yet to be approved by the side.

The Ministry of External Affairs claimed on Tuesday that it was hopeful the agreement would be signed after the delegation level talks between Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Crown Prince is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade.

On Monday, Ahmed Al Banna, UAE’s Ambassador to New Delhi, told Business Standard that was ready but the ball was in India's court.

"There has been one meeting (on the MOU). It is a matter of setting up the governance structures. Now ball is in the court of the Indian side to finalise the governance of the setting up of that $75 billion fund. We are ready for it," the Ambassador had said. While the Ministry of External Affairs was hopeful of signing the agreement, it wasn’t one of the 14 signed today.

The has the largest Sovereign Wealth Fund in the world. It had agreed to invest in India's infrastructure sector from that fund. For this, an agreement was to be signed between their investment fund and NIIF on the modality of how the fund is to be jointly managed. The Indian side has tried to hide its embarrassment by pointing out that companies have invested $4 billion in the last one year.

External Affairs Ministry officials adds that the NIIF itself “came up only a couple of months ago” and still doesn't have an administrative structure of its own. The officials conceded that it has taken New Delhi a while to set up NIIF and there was further delay before the CEO was appointed last September, who has a team of barely five-six people.

"It is going to take some time before the NIIF as a big umbrella body which will do serious investments in infrastructure, really has the capacity to absorb significant amount of funds and be in a position to invest," India's Ambassador to Navdeep Suri said on Tuesday. He said New Delhi sees Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as a crucial partner to NIIF. Suri said that ADIA is likely to "send a really top-level team at the end of February with several of their sectoral heads and executive directors to look at particular opportunities." He said it was a work in progress and the fund to flow into infrastructure projects needs to have large commercially viable and credible projects that India can offer to investors.