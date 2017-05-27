Govt says rules to protect animals, will consider suggestions

Representative ImageOpening a small window for negotiation, the Centre on Saturday said the focus of the rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was to protect beasts from cruelty and not to regulate the trade in cattle for slaughter houses. The government also said it was willing to get representations against certain provisions of the rules and these would be examined by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. On May 23, the ministry notified rules under the Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. Those purchasing animals at these markets would have to provide an undertaking that these would not be slaughtered.

This created a hullabaloo all over the country with the Opposition slamming the move and Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala where beef is very popular, shooting off a letter to the prime minister demanding a roll-back.

Traders were happy with the Centre’s stance on Saturday.

“This is a welcome move. We had met the minister for environment and forests urging him to reconsider the notification or else we would have to close down our business. Let’s see what happens finally,” D B Sabharwal, secretary-general of All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association, told Business Standard.

He said the banning the purchase and sale of cattle from animal markets for slaughter would effectively stop India’s exports for buffalo meat, as more than 90 per cent of buffaloes were purchased from such markets.

In its statement on Saturday, the government also said, “The notified rules will remove the scope of illegal sale and smuggling of the cattle which is a major concern. It is envisaged that welfare of cattle dealt in the market will be ensured and that only healthy animals are traded for agriculture purposes for the benefits of the farmers.”

On 13 July 2015, the Supreme Court had directed the government to frame rules so that animals were not smuggled out of India to Nepal for the Gadhimai festival, where large-scale animal sacrifices took place. The court had also constituted a committee with the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal.

After a final order of the court on 12 July 2016, the Animal Welfare Board had prepared the draft rules, incorporating all the suggestions of the court. The draft rules were put in the public domain on 16 January this year, inviting comments and objections within 30 days.

“Thirteen representations were received… These were duly examined and incorporated, wherever found suitable,” the government said.