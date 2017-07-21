Govt says violence rising in Valley and on LoC

Even as Indian troops remain locked into a month-long confrontation with Chinese border guards on the Sikkim border, violence is rising in Jammu & Kashmir
(J&K) – both on the border with Pakistan’s army and in jihadi
insurgency in the Valley.
Figures tabled in parliament on Friday reveal that as many ceasefire violations
have taken place on the Line of Control (LoC) this year, as in all of 2016. Up to July 11, fire was exchanged 228 times across the LoC– more than one violation daily on average, although the 2003 ceasefire remains notionally in place.
|
Ceasefire violations
|
Year
|
Along LoC in J&K (under control of Army)
|
Along international border in J&K (under control of BSF)
|
2014
|
153
|
430
|
2015
|
152
|
253
|
2016
|
228
|
221
|
2017
|
228*
|
23#
|
Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017
With the LoC
showing no signs of cooling off, ceasefire violations
are set to more than double from the 153 infringements in 2014, and a similar number in 2015.
The good news is that ceasefire violations
have dramatically reduced this year along the international border in the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, which is manned on the Indian side by the Border Security Force (BSF) and on the Pakistani side by the paramilitary Rangers.
Indicating an improvement in the Indian Army’s operational procedures, casualties on the border have reduced this year, despite far more firing. Compared to eight soldiers killed and 74 wounded last year, 2017 has so far witnessed four dead and 21 injured. Civilian casualties in cross-border firing have also reduced steadily.
Despite a sharply uptick this year in militant attacks (which the army terms “terrorist initiated incidents”) significantly fewersoldiers have died. Last year,31 soldiers were killed in nine militant attacks, including the operational setbacks at Pathankot Air Base
in January (seven soldiers killed); and in Uri
in September (19 soldiers killed).
|
Casualties due to ceasefire violations
|
Year
|
Army
|
BSF#
|
Civilians#
|
|
Fatal
|
Injured
|
Fatal
|
Injured
|
Fatal
|
Injured
|
2014
|
01
|
11
|
02
|
17
|
14
|
101
|
2015
|
06
|
17
|
04
|
09
|
16
|
71
|
2016
|
08
|
74
|
05
|
25
|
13
|
83
|
2017
|
04*
|
21*
|
01#
|
03#
|
03#
|
14#
|
Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017
In contrast this year, nine soldiers have died in in 14 militant attacks.
Along with militancy, jihadi
infiltration across the LoC
has risen sharply this year. In each of the last three years, 30-40 militants were killed in 18-27 infiltration attempts. This year, 36 militants have already been gunned down in 16 infiltration bids.
Both the Indian and Pakistani armies deny responsibility for cease-fire violations. On July 17, after Pakistan’s director general of military operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart on a hotline to protest the killing of four Pakistani soldiers and a civilian, the Indian DGMO’s response, according to an army statement,“highlighted that all Cease-Fire Violations (sic) were initiated by Pakistan
Army… [but the] Indian Army
reserved the right to retaliate appropriately.”
|
Militant attacks on the army
|
Year
|
Number of incidents
|
Army Fatalities
|
2015
|
04
|
-
|
2016
|
09
|
31
|
2017*
|
14
|
09
|
Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017
Sources in Rawalpindi (Pakistan
Army headquarters) also deny responsibility for ceasefire violations.
A serving Pakistani general, speaking anonymously, highlights two reasons for wanting to keep the LoC
quiet. First, Pakistan
wantsglobal attention focused on the civilian unrest in the Valley, not on ceasefire violations
that allow India to “change the narrative” to one of Pakistani aggression.
Second, many Indian army
posts occupy comparatively dominating terrain on the LoC, allowing them to observeinto nearby Pakistani postsand fire effectively into them. Cease-fire violations, according to this logic, imposes a heavier cost on Pakistan
than on India.
“We naturally respond to unprovoked firing from the Indian side and make them pay a price. But that is only when India starts it”, says the Pakistani general.
|
Infiltration bids eliminated on LoC
|
Year
|
Infiltration bids
|
Infiltrators killed
|
Soldiers killed
|
2014
|
23
|
39
|
09
|
2015
|
18
|
30
|
08
|
2016
|
27
|
37
|
09
|
2017*
|
16
|
36
|
03
|
Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017
Nothwithstanding claims of innocence, both Indian and Pakistani armies have officially claimedto have attacked and destroyed each others’ military posts. On May 23, three weeks after the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated on the LoC, the Indian Army
released (without comment) a video of a military post being destroyed by heavy firing.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan
Army’s public relations chief, Major General Asif Ghafoor, posted a similar clip on his Twitter
feed, with the caption: “Clip showing Pak Army’s response to Indian CFV (ceasefire violation) today. Every CFV shall get such aggressive & effective response (sic).”
It is not possible to verify the date or geographical locations of such video clips.
