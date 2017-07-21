Govt says violence rising in Valley and on LoC

Even as Indian troops remain locked into a month-long confrontation with Chinese border guards on the Sikkim border, violence is rising in Jammu & (J&K) – both on the border with Pakistan’s army and in jihadi insurgency in the Valley.

Figures tabled in parliament on Friday reveal that as many have taken place on the Line of Control (LoC) this year, as in all of 2016. Up to July 11, fire was exchanged 228 times across the LoC– more than one violation daily on average, although the 2003 ceasefire remains notionally in place.

Ceasefire violations Year Along in J&K (under control of Army) Along international border in J&K (under control of BSF) 2014 153 430 2015 152 253 2016 228 221 2017 228* 23# Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017 With the showing no signs of cooling off, are set to more than double from the 153 infringements in 2014, and a similar number in 2015.

The good news is that have dramatically reduced this year along the international border in the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, which is manned on the Indian side by the Border Security Force (BSF) and on the Pakistani side by the paramilitary Rangers.

Indicating an improvement in the Indian Army’s operational procedures, casualties on the border have reduced this year, despite far more firing. Compared to eight soldiers killed and 74 wounded last year, 2017 has so far witnessed four dead and 21 injured. Civilian casualties in cross-border firing have also reduced steadily.

Despite a sharply uptick this year in militant attacks (which the army terms “terrorist initiated incidents”) significantly fewersoldiers have died. Last year,31 soldiers were killed in nine militant attacks, including the operational setbacks at in January (seven soldiers killed); and in in September (19 soldiers killed).

Casualties due to ceasefire violations Year Army BSF# Civilians# Fatal Injured Fatal Injured Fatal Injured 2014 01 11 02 17 14 101 2015 06 17 04 09 16 71 2016 08 74 05 25 13 83 2017 04* 21* 01# 03# 03# 14# Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017 In contrast this year, nine soldiers have died in in 14 militant attacks.

Along with militancy, jihadi infiltration across the has risen sharply this year. In each of the last three years, 30-40 militants were killed in 18-27 infiltration attempts. This year, 36 militants have already been gunned down in 16 infiltration bids.

Both the Indian and Pakistani armies deny responsibility for cease-fire violations. On July 17, after Pakistan’s director general of military operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart on a hotline to protest the killing of four Pakistani soldiers and a civilian, the Indian DGMO’s response, according to an army statement,“highlighted that all Cease-Fire Violations (sic) were initiated by Army… [but the] reserved the right to retaliate appropriately.”

Militant attacks on the army Year Number of incidents Army Fatalities 2015 04 - 2016 09 31 2017* 14 09 Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017 Sources in Rawalpindi ( Army headquarters) also deny responsibility for A serving Pakistani general, speaking anonymously, highlights two reasons for wanting to keep the quiet. First, wantsglobal attention focused on the civilian unrest in the Valley, not on that allow India to “change the narrative” to one of Pakistani aggression.

Second, many posts occupy comparatively dominating terrain on the LoC, allowing them to observeinto nearby Pakistani postsand fire effectively into them. Cease-fire violations, according to this logic, imposes a heavier cost on than on India.

“We naturally respond to unprovoked firing from the Indian side and make them pay a price. But that is only when India starts it”, says the Pakistani general.

Infiltration bids eliminated on LoC Year Infiltration bids Infiltrators killed Soldiers killed 2014 23 39 09 2015 18 30 08 2016 27 37 09 2017* 16 36 03 Source: Figures tabled in Lok Sabha on July 20, 2017; * Up to 11th July, 2017; # upto 30th June, 2017 Nothwithstanding claims of innocence, both Indian and Pakistani armies have officially claimedto have attacked and destroyed each others’ military posts. On May 23, three weeks after the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated on the LoC, the released (without comment) a video of a military post being destroyed by heavy firing.

On Wednesday, the Army’s public relations chief, Major General Asif Ghafoor, posted a similar clip on his feed, with the caption: “Clip showing Pak Army’s response to Indian CFV (ceasefire violation) today. Every CFV shall get such aggressive & effective response (sic).”

It is not possible to verify the date or geographical locations of such video clips.