Govt seeks data from industry to take up H1B visa issue with US

The government has sought detailed business data from the industry, mainly the IT companies so that it can effectively take up their concerns over the visa issue with the new American administration.

The issues related to visa was discussed during a meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister last week.

It was suggested that the industry body like Nasscom should collate the data and assess the likely impact of the proposed changes in the visa regime by the

"The government needs solid data to take up the industry concerns with America," sources said.

An industry source too stated that they have been advised to share the data "as in how much business will be impacted due to the new American visa policy".

Sitharaman on February 9 held detailed discussions with top government officials and industry representatives on the proposed tightening of the visa regime and its impact on the domestic

Secretaries from the ministries of external affairs, finance, telecommunication, electronics and IT, commerce as well as DIPP, besides representatives of industry chambers and Nasscom, were present.

The proposed overhaul of popular regime by President Donald Trump has raised concerns among Indian IT firms, as any changes in the visa regime may result in higher operational costs and the shortage of skilled workers for the $110 billion Indian outsourcing industry.

Indian IT sector, which contributes 9.3% to the country's GDP, is one of the largest private sector employers of 3.7 million people.

The accounts for nearly 62% of the exports, while EU is the second largest market for the Indian IT services exporters contributing approximately 28%.

Recently, a legislation (Lofgren Bill) has been introduced that proposes doubling of the minimum wages of holders to $130,000. The current H1B minimum wage of $60,000 was fixed in 1989 and has since remained unchanged.

Such protectionist stance by the could also spell more trouble for IT firms that are already facing strong headwinds from currency fluctuation and cautious client spending.

When contacted, Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar said, "It was agreed that a joint effort by industry and government is needed to deal with the rising global tide of protectionism".

"Industry was asked to provide data on its contribution to the economy, the size of the India opportunity for companies and the economic impact to both countries of any restrictive measures," he added.