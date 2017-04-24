Govt sees naxal attack as challenge, no one will be spared: Rajnath Singh

The government has taken as a "challenge" the killing of personnel by in in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister said on Monday and vowed that "no one will be spared".

He said he would possibly go to on Tuesday.

"It is a very sad and unfortunate incident... We have taken the attack as a challenge," Singh told reporters here.

Later, in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, he said the incident was "very painful" and "No one will be spared."

He said he would be talking to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

"I have already asked Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir to leave for Sukma," said.

Earlier, Singh had asked Ahir to travel to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation.

"Extremely pained to know about the killing of personnel in My tributes to the martyrs and condolences to their families," Singh tweeted.

At least 26 personnel were killed and six wounded in district today, the deadliest attack by Naxalites targeting security forces this year.