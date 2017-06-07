Govt sends 1,100 anti-riot police force to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

To restore peace in the district, as five persons were killed in the violence

The Centre has rushed 1,100 police personnel to Madhya Pradesh's to help restore peace in the district where five persons were killed in violence during a protest by demanding debt relief and better crop prices.



It has also sought a detailed report over yesterday's violence and steps taken by the state government to bring back normalcy in the violence-hit area.



Around 600 personnel of the Rapid Action Force, a specialised anti- force, have already reached to assist the local administration, a Home Ministry official said.



Altogether 500 more RAF personnel are being sent to by the Home Ministry on the request of the state government.



in western are protesting since June 1 demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce, among others.



Five persons were yesterday killed as the farmers' agitation turned violent, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.



According to eyewitnesses, the protesting had torched vehicles and indulged in stone pelting in Parshvanath area under Pipaliya Mandi police station limits.



Curfew remained in force in Pipalya Mandi police station area of the district and town today, while prohibitory orders restricting movement under section 144 of CrPC are also imposed in the rest of the district.

