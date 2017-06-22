Govt to check anti-India activities on social media

Govt is also looking for ways to reach out to people in case of disaster or public service delivery

The government is finalising a policy which is aimed at keeping a hawk's eye vigil on the to check if it is being "misused" to conspire against India and spread anti- propaganda.



A meeting was held on Thursday among representatives of central security agencies and the home ministry to discuss various issues related to it, officials sources said.



At present, there is only a set of "do's and don'ts" for the which needs to be graduated to a full-fledged guidelines that should be adopted on such a network.



The move assumes significance as there have been instances where terrorists were found to be using to conspire against the country or to propagate anti-India materials.



There have also been instances where rumours spread on the had resulted in violence and tense situation in different parts of the country.



The misuse of is more challenging especially with reference to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.



The stake holders are discussing ways to finalise a policy to help intelligence agencies and security forces effectively deal with any propaganda, the sources said.



The infrastructure requirements like manpower and technological needs for monitoring of the are also being finalised, they said.



Besides this, the ministry is also looking for the ways to reach out to people using in case of disaster or for delivery, they added.

