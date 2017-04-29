Govt to give Rs 35 cr to children of freedom fighters in Bangladesh

will give Rs 35 crore to children of freedom fighters in in the next five years under the new 'Muktijodha scholarship' scheme, High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced on Saturday.

initiated the Muktijodha Scheme in 2006 for descendants of the 1971 Freedom Fighters. Until now, more than 10,000 scholarships worth Tk150 million have been disbursed.

This year, scholarships have been awarded to 600 undergraduate students. Of them, 48 were from Chittagong, BDNews24.Com reported.

"You have fought shoulder to shoulder with Indian troops in 1971 and continue to be our eternal friends. May Almighty bless you all with good health, prosperity and happiness," Shringla told the freedom fighters gathered at the award ceremony in Chittagong.

Earlier, Prime Minister during Sheikh Hasina's visit to announced that another 10,000 students will receive scholarships under the new Muktijodha scheme.

All freedom fighters are now eligible for five years multiple entry on Indian visa and 100 of them will be provided free medical treatment in Indian hospitals every year.

The High Commissioner said under the new scheme, students at a higher secondary level will get a one-time grant of Tk 20,000 (Rs 1,53,700) and those at the undergraduate level will get Tk 50,000 (Rs 38,430).

Shringla said the initiatives announced by Modi reflect "our continued solidarity with the valiant Muktijodhas".

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mosharraf Hossain was also present at the ceremony.