Govt to give secure e-mail service to all officials for safe communication

The government will provide a secure e-mail service to all its officials for secure communication, an official statement said here on Monday.

"In accordance with the email policy of the government an email id will be assigned to all government officials at the centre and state through Informatics Centre," the statement said.

It said the primary trigger behind the policy was government data which resides on servers outside India and on servers beyond the control of the government of India.

The statement said it will be the "largest service of its kind for the government with a user base of 5 million".

It will have enhanced security authentication mechanisms for users with and device mapping.

Centralised email architecture across the government would make the process of ensuring a robust security mechanism for government data, the statement said.

It will have "primary domain as "@gov.in" and a roadmap to include local languages and?????.???? domain," the statement said.

"This service will increase the productivity and become a step towards the "Green Government" as all official communication will be done using email. A pilot of the service has already been deployed and running for a select user base which includes senior officials," the statement added.