Govt to weigh all options for Air India revival

All possible alternatives are being considered to make viable, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday, even as it asserted that the clock cannot be put back on the

Days after Minister pitched for Air India's disinvestment, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said no option has been closed for the airline.

"NITI Aayog has made recommendations for making strong and viable. All courses of action are being examined. We have not closed any option," Raju told reporters.

Asserting that the is proud of Air India, Raju said the ministry would cooperate with the in respect of cases related to alleged irregularities at the airline in the past.

Air India, which is surviving on a Rs 30,000 crore bail- out package spread over 10 years announced by the in 2012, is working on ways to improve its financial position.

In 2015-16, the airline posted operational profit of Rs 105 crore on account of low fuel prices and increased passenger numbers.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said whatever that would be done for will be in interest.

"We are considering all possible alternatives (for Air India)... We are discussing (what can be) the winning strategy for the airline," Sinha said.

Asked about and that happened in 2007, which is seen as a reason for the problems of the carrier, Raju said the clock cannot be put back on the deal.

The has decided to probe the controversial besides alleged irregularities in purchase and lease of aircraft by the two state-run carriers under the UPA which caused "huge" losses to the exchequer.

The probe agency has registered three FIRs and a preliminary enquiry (PE) to go into the controversial decisions made by the erstwhile UPA with regard to the carriers, including surrender of profitable routes to favour private airlines.

The cases have been registered against unidentified officials of Air India, Ministry of Civil Aviation and others under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, spokesperson R K Gaur said on Monday.

The CAG had in 2011 questioned the rationale behind the government's decision to order 111 airplanes for AI and - 48 from Airbus and 68 from Boeing - for about Rs 70,000 crore in 2006.