Surjewala lashes out at Modi govt, says suppression of law is in its DNA

The on Friday accused the of playing an "extremely dangerous game" of "treading upon" judicial independence, following the letter by Justice J cautioning on the judiciary-government bonhomie.

"Independence of India's judiciary has been under attack on the part of and his government since they have taken over, and I'm saying this with the sense of responsibility," AICC Randeep said.

"Subjugation of the judiciary, suppression of their independence and decimation of their constitutional right of selecting and appointing judges by the colourable exercise of power by Modi has been the DNA of the Modi government," he told reporters here in response to a question.

In an unprecedented letter to the of India, copies of which were also sent to 22 other apex court judges on March 21, Justice had said that any "bonhomie" between the judiciary and the government would sound the"death knell" for the democracy.

He had also urged him to convene a full court to deal with the alleged interference in the judiciary.

Quoting various instances, including the judges holding a press conference, Surjewala hit out at the government for refusing to answer the issues raised by one of the senior-most judges of the

".. is playing an extremely dangerous game of treading upon May God almighty give them some sense of propriety, of justice and of the constitutional division of labour," he added.

Surjewala blamed the government for Parliament logjam, saying it was an attempt to ensure that various issues, including the no-confidence motion against it, were not discussed.

He said the and his government were "insulting" the great institution of Parliament by not permitting it to function.

"This may be the first instance in India's history in the last 70 years where a ruling government is not allowing Parliament to function," he said.

Flaying the government on the issue of the CBSE question paper leak, he alleged 'exam mafia' is flourishing under Prakash Javadekar.

Hitting out at Javadekar, the AICC communications in-charge accused him of shying away from an independent judicial investigation.

"Do you have something to hide? Are you shielding or protecting somebody?" he asked, and sought to know "how an independent investigation can take place unless Javadekar, who is busy with election and playing partisan politics and the are sacked".