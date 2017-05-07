Govt unwilling to accept political nature of Kashmir issue: Farooq Abdullah

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Farooq Abdullah
Former Union Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addressing an election meeting at Sonwar in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

The National Conference on Sunday expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir Valley, saying the Centre's "unwillingness" to recognise the political nature of the problem was "compounding the situation" in the state.

The opposition party stated this after a meeting of its core group - its highest decision-making body - which was chaired by NC president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah.

Former chief minister and the party's working president Omar Abdullah also attended the meeting.

"The NC core group while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating situation also expressed disappointment at the complete failure of the state government both in terms of governance and to create a suitable peaceful environment, as evidenced by the cancellation of the Anantnag by-poll, as also (by) rising incidents of violence and turmoil in the state," a party spokesman said.

He said the core group also expressed disappointment over the "unwillingness of the Government of India" to recognise the political nature of the problem which has "compounded the situation in the Valley and added to the already serious level of alienation".

The NC core group expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent incidents of violence in the valley and expressed solidarity with bereaved families and extended the party's condolences to them, he said.

