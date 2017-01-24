Govt waives over Rs 660 cr interest on crop loans for November, December

In a much-needed relief to farmers
who reeled under a cash
crunch on account of demonetisation, the government
on Tuesday decided to waive Rs 660.50 crore interest on short-term crop loan
for the November-December period and grant Rs 400 crore to Nabard
to bear refinancing the cost of co-operative banks.
A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to help farmers
who faced hardships because of the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from November 8 midnight.
"The Cabinet today (Tuesday) approved interest waiver of Rs 660.50 crore for two months (November-December 2016) for farmers
who have taken short-term loans from co-operative banks," Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh
told PTI after the meeting.
According to a government
release, the Cabinet has approved Rs 1,060.50 crore towards "the cost of interest waiver for two months (November-December, 2016) for crop loan
disbursed by co-operative banks between April 1 2016 and September 30 to farmers
and providing interest subvention and administrative cost to Nabard
on short-term borrowing of about Rs 20,000 crore for on-lending to cooperatives banks in the current financial year".
According to the proposal, farmers
who have paid interest on short-term loans during the demonetisation
period of November and December will get the refund in their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
He said further a sum of Rs 15,000 crore allocated during 2016-17 to implement the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) has already been utilised.
The government, the release said, waived the interest on short-term crop loans as farmers
faced difficulty following the cancellation of legal tender character of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
They faced problems in encashing the cheques received against sale proceeds of their kharif
(summer) produce in mandis. Inadequacy of cash
constrained the farmers
in carrying out rabi (winter) sowing operations and servicing the interest of the short-term crop loans, especially in view of the restrictions imposed on co-operative banks, it said.
The government
provides short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at subvented interest rate of 7 per cent per annum. An additional incentive of 3 per cent is provided to farmers
for prompt repayment of loans within due date.
For 2016-17, the government
has set a target to disburse agri-credit of Rs 9 lakh crore, of which Rs 7.56 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers
till September of this year, as per the official data.
