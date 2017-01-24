Govt waives over Rs 660 cr interest on crop loans for November, December

In a much-needed relief to who reeled under a crunch on account of demonetisation, the on Tuesday decided to waive Rs 660.50 crore interest on short-term for the November-December period and grant Rs 400 crore to to bear refinancing the cost of co-operative banks.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to help who faced hardships because of the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from November 8 midnight.

"The Cabinet today (Tuesday) approved interest waiver of Rs 660.50 crore for two months (November-December 2016) for who have taken short-term loans from co-operative banks," Agriculture Minister told PTI after the meeting.

According to a release, the Cabinet has approved Rs 1,060.50 crore towards "the cost of interest waiver for two months (November-December, 2016) for disbursed by co-operative banks between April 1 2016 and September 30 to and providing interest subvention and administrative cost to on short-term borrowing of about Rs 20,000 crore for on-lending to cooperatives banks in the current financial year".

According to the proposal, who have paid interest on short-term loans during the period of November and December will get the refund in their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

He said further a sum of Rs 15,000 crore allocated during 2016-17 to implement the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) has already been utilised.

The government, the release said, waived the interest on short-term crop loans as faced difficulty following the cancellation of legal tender character of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

They faced problems in encashing the cheques received against sale proceeds of their (summer) produce in mandis. Inadequacy of constrained the in carrying out rabi (winter) sowing operations and servicing the interest of the short-term crop loans, especially in view of the restrictions imposed on co-operative banks, it said.

The provides short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at subvented interest rate of 7 per cent per annum. An additional incentive of 3 per cent is provided to for prompt repayment of loans within due date.

For 2016-17, the has set a target to disburse agri-credit of Rs 9 lakh crore, of which Rs 7.56 lakh crore has been disbursed to till September of this year, as per the official data.