Govt will invest Rs 8.5 lakh cr in railways in 5 yrs, says Suresh Prabhu

today said the is in an overhauling phase and its network will be transformed completely in next five years.



"With the stress on 'Rail Badhhega- Desh Badhhega', we launched several reformative and passengers friendly initiatives including an ambitious plan to induct about 40,000 coaches with improved interiors and upgraded facilities," said.



"We are confident that the entire network of Indian is going to be transformed in the next five year," the Minister said addressing a gathering organised by ' Meter Guage Pravasi Sangh', an association of rail enthusiasts belonging to Rajasthan, living here."Our effort to retrofit 40,000 odd coached is going to be a game changer as it will not only transform the entire rail network, but it will also generate jobs," said the minister." has prepared a clear cut roadmap under which Rs 8.5 lakh crore of investment has been planned in the next five years to make the network one of the best in the world," said, adding setting up of Rail Coach Factories is a part of it.He also said his ministry was working to upgrade the Delhi- and Delhi- corridor which will increase the speed of trains.General Manager of Western Railway A K Gupta, MLAs Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Raj Purohit, president of the association Champat Mutta, among others were present at the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)