Govt working on mechanism to 'lock' child pornographic sites

Women and Child Development Ministry is working on a mechanism to "lock" websites containing child pornographic materials and is also developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb abusive material.

These formed the part of a consultation held today on National Alliance against Sexual Abuse of Children in the Cyber Space.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Home Ministry, Department of Information & Technology, Police and NGOs.

As part of its efforts to check circulation of child pornographic content online, the ministry, led by Maneka Gandhi, also plans to look into the role of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and that of mobile service providers.

The ministry has now constituted a group to formulate an action plan for the National Alliance.