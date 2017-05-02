Govt would take apt action against Pak brutalities, assures Venkaiah Naidu

Describing as a "rogue state", Union Minister on Tuesday said the government would take "appropriate action" against it for the brutal killing of two Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday.

He also blamed squarely for funding and influencing the situation in Kashmir.

Retorting to the opposition questioning the Centre's political will to take any military action, he remarked: "There is will, there is kill", without elaborating.

"We are very firm, we will do whatever is possible, and the government is already at it. You will hear about it (the government's response)," Naidu said.

He condemned the mutilation of the bodies of the soldiers and said, "It is not right to make public statements on what the response (of the government) should be. The Defence Minister has made a statement. You will get the information with confirmation on what the result will be."

Naidu, the Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, and Information and Broadcasting, was speaking to reporters after a review meeting on the implementation of work concerning his departments in Karnataka.

Pointing out that problems related to and Kashmir are not new, Naidu said it is proving to be really a "rogue state".

"We want to have good relationship with which is our neighbour, but they are not behaving accordingly -- crossing the border, mutilating the jawans -- it is brutal. It has to be condemned and the international community should also understand this," he said.

He added: "You will see that the government of India will take appropriate action."

Two Indian soldiers -- Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF -- were beheaded by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector in on Monday.

On the violent situation in Kashmir and the May 25 Anantnag by-election being cancelled by the Election Commission today, Naidu said efforts are being made to normalise the situation there.

He said, "Everyone knows who is responsible for the Kashmir situation. The neighbouring country has been training, funding there. All efforts are being made to restore normalcy, there is a responsible, elected government there, they, with the help of central government, will resolve the issue."

The Union minister said the Kashmir situation should not be politicised as it would not be in the interests of the country.