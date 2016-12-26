GPS chips and radioactive ink in new notes: Top 10 fake news in 2016

From currency to salt–very little escaped the reach of fake or fabricated news in 2016. Rumours spread from WhatsApp and other social media into the mainstream media. Institutions such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to step in and tell us what was true. Even Facebook and Google, two of the world’s biggest Internet companies, sat up and took notice.

Such news can have widespread reach: India is one of the biggest markets for several social media and communication companies–it has 160 million of WhatsApp’s one billion-plus monthly active users, 148 million Facebook users, and over 22 million Twitter accounts.

The potency of fabricated news came into focus after the 2016 US presidential elections. In the run-up to the ballot, on the elections drew more engagement on Facebook than top-performing stories from major news outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, NBC News, or The Wall Street Journal, this BuzzFeed News analysis found. Other countries witnessed the rise of too, according to this Guardian report, rendering it a global phenomenon in 2016.

Here are some of the most popular Indian stories of 2016:

1. declares PM Modi best Prime Minister

has been one of the primary alleged sources of in India. In June 2016, broke out on WhatsApp groups, and other social media, that the UN cultural agency had awarded Prime Minister the title of best prime minister in the world.

I am proud to be #Indian, thank you @UNESCO for judging @narendramodi as best PM of the world Received on @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/PQqDhjQR8f — Pranay Rupani (@pranayrupani) June 23, 2016

Congratulation to all of us Our PM "NARENDRA D. MODI" is now declared as the BEST PM OF THE WORLD by UNESCO*

Very proud to be an INDIAN. — ?????? ????? ??? (@arjunrai06) December 1, 2016

That rumour is still circulating on social media:

Congratulation to all of us Our PM *"NARENDRA D. MODI" is now declared as the BEST PM OF THE WORLD by UNESCO*. Just few minutes ago.

INDIAN — Prabhjot singh. (@bollywood1826) November 21, 2016

World billiards champion Pankaj Advani shared the news on Twitter congratulating PM Modi.

Congratulations @narendramodi sir for being declared the best PM in the world by @UNESCO #ProudIndian @PMOIndia — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 24, 2016

After media organisations pointed out the news was a hoax, Twitterati trolled Advani leading him to post this rebuttal:

I know I got my facts wrong but this apparently gets more attention than when I win a WORLD TITLE!! ???????? ???????? https://t.co/vWeBwdeuaO — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 25, 2016

2. declares Jana Gana Mana best national anthem

Another favourite Indian rumour involving is the claim that India’s national anthem–Jana Gana Mana–has been declared the “Best National Anthem In The World”. The started in 2008 through email and then caught the UN agency’s attention. “We are aware of several blogs in India reporting this story, but can assure you that has made no such announcement concerning the anthem of India or any country,” a official told India Today in 2008.

has declared Indian national anthem as the best national anthem in the world. Yay! ?? — Shiraz (@iSHIRAZONLY) November 30, 2016

Congratulations!! ?Our National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana. "is now declared as "THE BEST ANTHEM OF THE WORLD" By UNESCO.!PROUD to be an INDIAN. — Aamir Khan (@aamirkhannw) November 14, 2016

Circulation of the rumour peaked around India’s Independence Day in 2016:

It isn't an independence day without " declared india's National Anthem the best" message on whatsapp, especially on the family group. — Sagar Wadhwa (@AjiGaurFarmaiye) August 15, 2016

Our national anthem "Jana Gana Mana.. "is declared as the "BEST ANTHEM OF THE WORLD"by UNESCO. Just few mins ago#PlsRT

proud 2b INDIAN

???????????????? — Dragon warrior (@sa_th) August 15, 2016

How many times will declare Indian national anthem as the best? Just now got a message in family whatsapp group. — ! RaVi ! (@ProwdIndiyan) December 20, 2016

3. declares new Rs 2,000 note best currency in the world

Another fake certificate for India touched upon the notebandi crisis, as messages claimed the organisation had certified the new Rs 2,000 note as the “best currency in the world”. The message, shared widely on WhatsApp, claimed “Dr. Saurabh Mukherjee, head of cultural awareness department of announced this to media.”

The rumours caught the eye of the BBC, which reported that “thousands” of Indian WhatsApp users had “forwarded the message along with joyful emojis”.

RT gsurya: Happening in my Gujarat college whatsapp group right now. Eagerly waiting for response ???? #UNESCO pic.twitter.com/GBHDs1bpfH Preeti… — ?????? ?? ????? AK67 (@DeepakDubey_) November 21, 2016

4. New notes have a GPS chip to detect black money

Another notebandi rumour proliferated when PM Modi announced the withdrawal of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016. In less than an hour, rumours circulating on WhatsApp of a nano geo-positioning system (GPS) tracking device embedded in the new Rs 2,000 notes gained traction. This chip, the messages said, would alert authorities if black money was hoarded.

The nano-GPS chip does not need any power source, the forward said, according to this Firstpost report. “It only acts as a signal reflector. When a Satellite sends a signal requesting location the NGC reflects back the signal from the location, giving precise location coordinates, and the serial number of the currency back to the satellite, this way every chip-embedded currency can be easily tracked & located even if it is kept 120 meters below ground level. The NGC can’t be tampered with or removed without damaging the currency note.” Mobile currency-scanner apps emerged claiming the app can scan new notes and have these authenticated by RBI, according to this Firstpost report.

The has clarified the new notes contain security features such as latent images, coloured strip security threads, watermarks etc, but they do not have a chip installed, according to this The Hindu report.

Still, rumours are rampant. Recent news of authorities tracing hoards of illegally-held new notes seems to have further fanned rumours, and more YouTube videos explaining the placement of chips in the new notes are circulating on social media.

Black money within the coffers of banks itself?

It's the magic of namo chip in the new notes that these culprits are caught red handed https://t.co/jphi7grXZD — ??????? ????Advocate (@pragya_bhushan) December 15, 2016

BREAKING NEWS ? : 2000 Rupee Notes Nano GPS Chip found | Black Money Tracking Technology https://t.co/Ibz9SN5vvO #GPSTracking pic.twitter.com/4rheZkT3Ur — Amparos GPS Media (@GPSAmparos) December 17, 2016

I guess dey r getting caught due 2 d NGS chip in 2k notes, Kudos what a tech, I mean black money ki toh band baja di #ModiFightsCorruption https://t.co/d48CmC6TtL — Pavan Kulkarni (@pavanis007) December 11, 2016

New 2000 Rupee Notes Nano GPS Chip Explained | Black Money Tracking https://t.co/aUOBk14DmR — Firoz Diwan (@feroz_diwan) November 9, 2016

5. New notes have radioactive ink

provided more fodder for fake news. Earlier this month, rumours began circulating that the was using radioactive ink to print new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. The new notes include a “radioactive isotope of phosphorous (P32), which has 15 protons and 17 neutrons”. The claimed the income-tax department was using the isotope to trace large quantities of cash held at a particular spot. The trace amounts of radioactive isotope employed in this exercise were not harmful to humans, according to WhatsApp messages, as FirstPost reported.



So it's not chip but Radioactive Ink used in new 2000 notes, which is helping IT Deptt to keeping track of stashing of notes. pic.twitter.com/2W5iLRfp9x — Nation First (@rahulgupta1976) December 11, 2016

Radioactive ink being used in new Rs 2000, Rs 500 notes | Oneindia News https://t.co/6rzoLz4E5p via @YouTube — ???????? (@mannatabhinanth) December 12, 2016

Even some banks fell prey to notebandi-related rumours, and were called out on Twitter.

This is bizarre! Banks are printing whatsapp forwards & passing them off as circulars. Link via @vinayaravind pic.twitter.com/pnzk8A29On — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 24, 2016

More importantly false, re US dollar and writing making it non-legal tender. See Title 18 Section 333 of US Code https://t.co/DYwhnMfPji? https://t.co/nYO160kjuJ — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 24, 2016

6. WhatsApp profile pictures can be used by ISIS for terror activities

A WhatsApp forward, supposedly sent by the Delhi police commissioner, requested “moms” and “sisters” to delete their WhatsApp profile pictures for security purposes. These pictures were supposedly vulnerable to misuse by the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), whose hackers had access to citizens’ details and could easily steal their virtual identity, according to the forwarded message. The message further claimed that WhatsApp’s CEO had requested users do this for 20-25 days, while their team worked on enhancing the messaging application’s security features.

The message was signed off by an AK Mittal, who claimed to be Delhi’s police commissioner, but the phone number mentioned in the message had since been marked as “blacklisted” in Truecaller, which a caller identification application, according to this Indian Express report.



Mr,A,K Mittal ips delhi,govt, police has sended a massege to someone on whatsapp to delete the all photo of girls due to isis hackers — sanjay kumar (@skumar953432811) January 21, 2016

A snapshot circulating on whatsapp regarding ISIS in Delhi NCR can somebody authenticate this ? pic.twitter.com/o4InAzPKuw — Life (@sandeepgandotra) July 6, 2016

A Reddit thread discussing the WhatsApp message is here.

7. declares the Rs 10 coin invalid

Months before notebandi was announced, the message that the had declared the Rs 10 coin invalid spread through WhatsApp, particularly to areas in Agra, Delhi and Meerut.

This confusion led shopkeepers, kiosk-owners, auto-rickshaw drivers and vendors to refuse the coins, according to this Hindustan Times report from September 2016.

In June 2016, the had issued a new Rs 10 coin. At that time, rumours had spread that the old coins would now no longer be valid. WhatsApp messages made other claims too–two kinds of counterfeit coins have flooded the market, and that the was phasing the coins out because of widespread circulation of fake currency–according to this Business Standard report. The stepped in and clarified that the coins were indeed legal tender and those refusing to accept the currency could face legal action.

After the withdrawal of Rs 14 lakh crore–the value of bank notes withdrawn on November 8, 2016–the rumour resurfaced in Odisha, spreading panic and adding to the currency chaos as vendors refused to accept the coins, according to this NDTV report from November 2016.



8. Jayalalithaa’s ‘secret daughter’ and heir lives in the US

Soon after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and photos of a secret daughter went viral on WhatsApp and social media. The message alleged that the woman in the photograph was Jayalalithaa’s daughter, who lived somewhere in the US in anonymity.

As it turns out, the woman in the photograph was not connected to Jayalalithaa and lived in Australia, according to popular singer and TV show host Chinmayi Sripada, who took to Facebook to dispel the rumours.

“She belongs to the family of renowned Mridangam Vidwan V Balaji,” wrote Sripada. Musician Trivandrum V Balaji also clarified that the woman in the photo was his sister-in-law.

9. Salt shortage in India

WhatsApp messages of a salt shortage (despite a 7,517 km coastline) in November 2016 triggered panic buying at markets past midnight, and caused a four-fold price-rise in some parts of the country. Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Hyderabad were particularly affected by this bit of fake news, said news reports. The subsequent chaos to stock up on the essential commodity led to the death of a woman in Kanpur, while police baton-charged crowds and stopped mobs from looting grocery shops, according to this India Today report.

The government issued a clarification denying any shortage of the commodity. “We monitor the prices of 22 essential commodities on daily basis. As per the prices reported by centres from across the country, there has been no increase in price of salt whatsoever,” the department of consumer affairs said in a statement, as quoted in this Times of India report.

Speaking at an event in Goa, PM Modi claimed the was being circulated by “vested interests hurt by demonetization”, according to this IANS report. The prime minister’s claim is unverified.

#WATCH: Panic among people after rumours of salt shortage in UP, authorities say there is no shortage (visuals from Allahabad) pic.twitter.com/batUz6ylhM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2016

10. “Nehru Govt has stood like a Banyan Tree”: Mark Tully

claiming former BBC India bureau chief Mark Tully called for support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, while describing India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s government as standing “like a banyan tree, overshadowing the people and the institutions of India”, went viral on social media earlier this month. “Nothing grows under the banyan tree,” the message added.

The fake Facebook post reads: “For a year or so we may witness more of Dadris, more of Kaniyahas, more of Owaisi style shouting but finally if the *Society keeps its cool, acts maturely* and continues to perform we will sail through and the old forces will die a natural death.” The post claimed Tully made these statements while discussing “changes happening in MODI’S regime” in his new book, No Full Stops in India.

Tully rebutted the claims of the post in this Hindustan Times column, though the post still appears to be in circulation. Not everyone believed the statements were authentic but some did ask for confirmation, he wrote: “But some did think they were authentic, a few even congratulated me. The fact that people could believe such obvious fakes were genuine indicates the power of fake news…If the reports had been more credible, less absurd, my credibility would have been severely damaged.”

(Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.)