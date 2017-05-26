Grace marks likely: CBSE to announce Class 12 results soon

The results of Class 12 were expected to be released by May 24 (Wednesday). However, the Delhi High Court’s ruling on marks stated the continuity of giving this year. This caused a huge confusion in everyone’s mind.

Under the moderation policy, a student is given up to 15% extra marks in certain papers if he or she finds the questions difficult to solve. It helps the student clear an exam if a few marks are required. The (CBSE) had decided to scrape the but the decision was challenged by a parent and a lawyer citing that this will adversely affect the results and the students in general. They are of the opinion that due to the CBSE’s decision Class 12 students may not meet the cut-off of Delhi University because a decrease in marks by at least 15 per cent is expected. Other states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will put the policy change to practice next year onwards. The students from these states would perform better than those from Delhi and other states.

The Board under a phenomenal pressure to declare the results may not approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court’s order that termed the scrapping of as ‘unfair’.

Officials of the Board and the HRD ministry held an urgent meeting on Thursday evening. It was discussed that moving the Supreme Court will also cause further delay. The Board may now declare the results by Saturday evening. The HRD ministry recently asked the Board to release the results without any delay.

How to Check the Results Once Officially Announced?

* Visit the CBSE’s official site Visit the CBSE’s official site cbse .nic.in or click www.examresults.net/boards

* Select the Board name ( Class 12 Results 2017)

* Enter your roll number, name, contact number, email ID and city.

* Take the printout of your results for future reference