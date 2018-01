According to the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer, over the past year, the US has seen trust levels in its institutions erode significantly; a drop by 37 percentage points, while at the other end of the scale China had a 27-point gain. Indians also have a high degree of trust in their government, with 7 of every 10 people trusting it.

Due to Brexit, the UK is arguably more divided than at any other time in modern history and only 36 per cent of people there trust the government.