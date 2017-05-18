Grunge rock pioneer Chris Cornell passes away at 52

Singer Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, took his last breath at the age of 52, on Wednesday night in Detroit, where he was scheduled to play.

Cornell was best known for fronting the two iconic bands and singing 'You Know My Name', the theme song for film 'Casino Royale' for which he won a nod.

He formed the grunge band Soundgarden alongside guitarist Kim Thyail and bassist Hiro Yamamoto in 1984, best known for their Grammy Award-winning singles 'Black Hole Sun' and 'Spoonman'.

Cornell went on to form supergroup Audioslave, which he fronted alongside former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, in 2001.

He also toured with famous bands like Linkin Park and Aerosmith.

The singer also had a great solo career, is 1999 solo album, 'Euphoria Morning,' was the first of five albums of his career spanning over 16 years.

The singer is being mourned on Twitter by many celebrity colleagues and followers: