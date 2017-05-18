Grunge rock pioneer Chris Cornell passes away at 52

-
-
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
Kurt Cobain. Layne Staley. Scott Weiland. Chris Cornell.— Shpend Ahmeti (@ShpendA) May 18, 2017
Grunge icons all gone. Eddie Vedder, may you live a long healthy life
