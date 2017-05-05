Isro tastes another glory with successful launch of South Asia Satellite

Media and live for public through Doordarshan barred

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro's) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) carrying South Asia Satellite, a 'gift' from India to its neighbouring countries, lifted off successfully.



After a 28-hour countdown the rocket blasted off from the space port's second launch pad near Chennai at 16:57 hours.



This is one of the very few launches for which the media was not invited and officials remained tight-lipped on the details. Government-owned Doordarshan, which used to telecast launches live, did not broadcast the event this time. Isro, which used to provide update about the countdown and progress of its launches through its website and social media, did not divulge any details of the satellite or the vehicles close to the launch.



In 2014, Prime Minister Modi had asked to develop a satellite which can be dedicated as a ‘gift’ to the neighbours. It was earlier referred to as the satellite, but was renamed after opted out of the project.



It has been estimated that the total cost of launching this satellite is around Rs 235 crore, an expense that has been borne entirely by India. Of the countries, all are part of the project save



GSAT-9 is a geostationary communication satellite whose objective is to provide various applications in Ku-band to the seven countries that are part of this project. GSAT-9 is configured around Isro’s standard I-2K bus, with lift off mass of 2,230 kg. The main structure of the satellite is cuboid in shape, built around a central cylinder, with a mission life of more than 12 years.



Natural resources mapping, telemedicine, inputs in the field of education, deeper IT connectivity or fostering people-to-people contact -- this satellite will seeks to augment the progress of the entire region.



The satellite is meant for providing communication and disaster support, connectivity among countries in the South Asian region. It will also provide significant capability to each of the participating countries in terms of DTH, certain VSAT capacity plus links for both disaster information transfer.



Apart from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan already have full-fledged communication satellites. While and Sri Lanka have developed the satellite with China's help, Afghanistan has an old Indian-made satellite acquired from Europe. Bangladesh is likely to have a satellite later this year.

