JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Money laundering case: HC dismisses Moin Qureshi's plea against ED arrest
Business Standard

GSPC's drilling project gets approval form Centre's green panel

The company has informed that the cost of drilling one well will be Rs 5 crore and the cost of a production facility would be Rs 1-2 crore.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GSPC

The Centre's green panel has given environment clearance to

GSPC
Ltd (GSPC) for drilling and development of 19 exploratory wells at its Ahmedabad block in Gujarat.

As per the proposal, the company will drill 14 wells and develop five already drilled ones by setting up a production facility.

The approval came after an Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on industry, set up by the environment ministry, examined GSPC's proposal in a meeting recently.

After a detailed discussion, the EAC recommended grant of environment clearance to GSPC's project, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting.

The company has informed that the cost of drilling one well will be Rs 5 crore and the cost of a production facility would be Rs 1-2 crore.

GSPC group, with 12 companies and institutes, has presence across the entire hydrocarbon value chain.

First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements