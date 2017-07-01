GST: Guess what it means! God Sachin Tendulkar; it's sacred, jokes Twitter

Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister and President pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."

While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.



Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the is set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.

In a departure from the normal practice, will be administered together by the Centre and States.

The biggest reform since independence - - will pave the way for realisation of the goal of One Nation - One - One Market.

It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to 'Make in India' initiative.

This is how Twitter reacted:

One Nation and One Tax



GST: Goods and Service Tax



One Nation and One Sachin



GST: God Sachin Tendulkar — Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) July 1, 2017

No, God Sachin Tendulkar isn't the full form of — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 30, 2017

After all these speculations...I've come to a conclusion which will end this debate once & for all



= God Sachin Tendulkar — Zoombada... (@zoomphatak) June 30, 2017

Diwali, Holi , dusserah now the time for .. happy shopping — C H A R I S H M A N (@charishman) June 13, 2017

Retweeted SAGAR (@sagarcasm):



Why are they elaborating so much on a Just tell me the of the story. — Shitiz Srivastava (@shitizsriv) June 30, 2017

People are even afraid to travel tomorrow from Meenambakkam to Nagapattinam. The road is called Road. — Naveen (@naveenarendran) June 30, 2017

Why no on "Dhinchak Pooja" songs Modi ji ? What's the deal ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) June 30, 2017

Arun Jaitley: I love you



Girl : but we are friends — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2017

We can be friends because you understand and it will do good for our country, but we are not yet ready for it. — Ben (@ridzwanhabeni) April 26, 2015