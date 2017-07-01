GST: Guess what it means! God Sachin Tendulkar; it's sacred, jokes Twitter

-
ALSO READGST rates fixed: 3% tax on gold, 5% on clothes costing less than Rs 1,000 GST on gold: Buying and making jewellery to get expensive for customers GST: Concept of luxury expands; paints, chocolates under 28% Fixing GST rates for 6 remaining items will be challenging; here's why GST impact: Affordable housing to get fillip; luxury homes to get costlier
-
Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The social media was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."
While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.
Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST is set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.
One Nation and One Tax— Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) July 1, 2017
GST: Goods and Service Tax
One Nation and One Sachin
GST: God Sachin Tendulkar
No, God Sachin Tendulkar isn't the full form of GST.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 30, 2017
After all these speculations...I've come to a conclusion which will end this debate once & for all— Zoombada... (@zoomphatak) June 30, 2017
GST = God Sachin Tendulkar
Diwali, Holi , dusserah now the time for GST .. happy shopping— C H A R I S H M A N (@charishman) June 13, 2017
Retweeted SAGAR (@sagarcasm):— Shitiz Srivastava (@shitizsriv) June 30, 2017
Why are they elaborating so much on a tax? Just tell me the gst of the story.
People are even afraid to travel tomorrow from Meenambakkam to Nagapattinam. The road is called GST Road.— Naveen (@naveenarendran) June 30, 2017
Why no GST on "Dhinchak Pooja" songs Modi ji ? What's the deal ?— Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) June 30, 2017
Me: I love you— Vizzz (@s_vij1) July 1, 2017
CA Girl: I too, but we are GST friends.
????????????????????#GSTForNewIndia #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket #CAfinal #CAday
Arun Jaitley: I love you— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2017
Girl : but we are GST friends
We can be friends because you understand GST and it will do good for our country, but we are not yet ready for it.— Ben (@ridzwanhabeni) April 26, 2015
"Gita has 18 chapters and GST Council had 18 meetings." From gaumata to #GST , Modi is the man of all moments #gstrollout— Devlina Ganguly (@DevlinaGanguly) June 30, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU