TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kashmir: Woman killed as gunfight rages between Indian army, militants
Business Standard

GST: Guess what it means! God Sachin Tendulkar; it's sacred, jokes Twitter

Twitterattis took the opportunity to free beef of all guilt of lynchings and shift the blame to GST

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GST Roll Out LIVE Updates - Get complete details on midnight meet
Goods and Services Tax (GST). Photo: PTI

Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The social media was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."

While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.

Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST is set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.


In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and States.

The biggest tax reform since independence - GST - will pave the way for realisation of the goal of One Nation - One Tax - One Market.

It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to 'Make in India' initiative.

This is how Twitter reacted:






 

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

GST: Guess what it means! God Sachin Tendulkar; it's sacred, jokes Twitter

Twitterattis took the opportunity to free beef of all guilt of lynchings and shift the blame to GST

Twitterattis took the opportunity to free beef of all guilt of lynchings and shift the blame to GST

Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The social media was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."

While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.

Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST is set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.


In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and States.

The biggest tax reform since independence - GST - will pave the way for realisation of the goal of One Nation - One Tax - One Market.

It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to 'Make in India' initiative.

This is how Twitter reacted:






 

 




 image
Business Standard
177 22

GST: Guess what it means! God Sachin Tendulkar; it's sacred, jokes Twitter

Twitterattis took the opportunity to free beef of all guilt of lynchings and shift the blame to GST

Trust the Internet to find the laughable even in the most serious, sincere and legit situations. The social media was an ocean of hilarious tweets and videos even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pressed the "button" to officially roll out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) "at the stroke of the midnight hour."

While some Twitter users took the opportunity to free the "beef" of all guilt of lynchings and killings and shift the blame to the GST, some found serious logistical and syntactical issues with the abbreviation.

Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST is set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.


In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and States.

The biggest tax reform since independence - GST - will pave the way for realisation of the goal of One Nation - One Tax - One Market.

It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to 'Make in India' initiative.

This is how Twitter reacted:






 

 




image
Business Standard
177 22