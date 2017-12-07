GST in Kautilya's Arthashastra, Manu forefather of globalisation?

Write an essay on the nature of GST in

Manu is the first Indian thinker of globalisation. Discuss.

Are you confused? Trying to figure out the connection between Kautilya and GST?

So are the students of when they were asked to answer these 15-mark questions in ‘Social and Political Thought in Ancient and Medieval India’ paper. The course was a part of the Political Science paper for MA (Master of Arts) students.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Professor Kaushal Kishore Mishra, the man who set the question paper, said, "It was my idea to introduce these examples to students. So what if these are not in the textbook? Isn’t it our job to find newer ways to teach? ”

Mishra is a professor of Indian political system at BHU’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

One of the students said that Mishra has explained these questions in the class while teaching and told them to prepare the answers to the examination. However, they were not part of the textbook. So, the students of colleges affiliated to BHU claimed they had not been taught the answers.

According to Mishra, “ is the first Indian book which hints at the current concept of GST. Manu was the first thinker to have introduced the tradition of globalisation in the world" The Indian Express reported.

Asked about the out-of-syllabus questions, R P Singh, the Head of the Department denied the claim. He told The Hindu, "Paper-setting is done as per specialisation and expertise. It is the responsibility of the expert to set questions."

