GST protesters in Tamil Nadu try sending sanitary napkins to Modi

A new form of protest was witnessed in Coimbatore when members of the Revolutionary Youth Front attempted to parcel to Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister as a sign of agitation against the levying of 12 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on it.

The protesters claimed that the earlier tax was only five percent, but now 12 percent has been imposed.

One of the protesters said that it was a conspiracy reflecting Hindutva.

"It looks like a well-plotted conspiracy reflecting Hindutva. This is a very high price and violates women's rights," One of the protesters Kanmani said.

On July 18, the Delhi High Court had sought reply from the by November 15 on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the imposition of 12 percent on

The PIL also sought to exempt goods like kajal, kumkum, bindis, sindur, alta, plastic, glass bangles, hearing aids, passenger baggage, puja samagri of all kinds and all types of contraceptives, including condoms; from the purview of taxation.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Government of India, Delhi Government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs) on the PIL filed to ensure availability of sanitary for free or at subsidized rates.

The court also directed to conduct workshops on menstrual hygiene for school girls.

The next date of the hearing is on November 7.

Meanwhile earlier, attracted a of 12 percent, a shade lower than 13.7 per cent in the previous indirect tax regime.

Clarifying on the reports of tax incidence on under GST, a statement said, "The tax incidence on this item before and after is the same or less."

In pre-GST, they attracted concessional excise duty of 6 per cent and 5 per cent VAT.

The total tax incidence on was 13.68 per cent after considering cesses.

"Therefore, 12 per cent rate had been provided for the sanitary napkin," it said.

Raw materials used for the manufacture of attract of 12 per cent and 18 per cent.

If the rate on was reduced to 5 per cent, it will further accentuate the tax inversion and result in even higher accumulated input tax credit (ITC), with correspondingly higher financial costs on account of fund blockage and associated administrative cost of refunds, putting domestic manufacturers at even greater disadvantage vis-a-vis imports.

