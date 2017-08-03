Guests at official functions in UP to be gifted books instead of bouquets

Guests at official functions in will now be gifted inspiring books in place of large bouquets that are usually presented as a token of welcome.



"It has been seen that big flower bouquets are presented to guests in functions in which flowers are used in large numbers," an official order from Principal Secretary (Information) Avneesh Awasthi said.



The order addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries said that instead of presenting large flower bouquets, inspiring books and single flowers be presented to guests.