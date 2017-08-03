Guests at official functions in UP to be gifted books instead of bouquets

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Amit Shah with Yogi Adityanath
BJP National President Amit Shah bieing welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath at the state office, in Lucknow | PTI Photo

Guests at official functions in Uttar Pradesh will now be gifted inspiring books in place of large bouquets that are usually presented as a token of welcome.

"It has been seen that big flower bouquets are presented to guests in government functions in which flowers are used in large numbers," an official order from Principal Secretary (Information) Avneesh Awasthi said.


The order addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries said that instead of presenting large flower bouquets, inspiring books and single flowers be presented to guests.

