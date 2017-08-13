Guilty will not be spared, says Yogi after visiting Gorakhpur hospital

Facing public anger, Chief Minister on Sunday visited the hospital here where over 60 children died in five days and said anyone found guilty of negligence would not be spared.

Flanked by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who accompanied him on a tour of the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, the Chief Minister said they are waiting for a report of the probe committee set up by the government.

He said if it is found that any death is caused by negligence of the hospital authorities then his government would take the strongest action. "Nobody will be spared," he said, reiterating what he said on Saturday at a press conference.

Adityanath also sought the Centre's help to set up a virus research centre in the eastern part of the state to fight vector borne diseases like encephalitis, which claim several lives each year.

"The atmosphere of eastern UP is such that there are many vector borne diseases like encephalitis. To stop the diseases we need to have a full-fledged Central Virus Research Centre," Adityanath said.

Nadda said the Centre has approved Rs 85 crore for setting up a central Viral Research Centre in Gorakhpur.

"The approval for a Central-level Viral Research Centre has been given. The research centre will be set up in Gorakhpur to help in finding out the real problems of the vector borne diseases in the areas of eastern UP and will help in finding a permanent solution. For this purpose the Centre will release Rs 85 crore," said Nadda.

Initially, it was reported that the children died to to lack of liquid oxygen in the BRD college, but Adityanath on Saturday clarified that the deaths occurred due to encephalitis and other reasons, and not because of lack of oxygen supply.

Earlier, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary C.K. Mishra visited the hospital on the directions of the Centre to look into the lapses in the BRD Medical College.

Principal of the BRD Medical College R.K. Mishra was suspended for alleged negligence and callousness.

