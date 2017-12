Gujarat Election 2017: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase 2 of polling

Early on Thursday (December 14), 93 of the state's 182 seats will see voting start for the second phase of 2017.



As man of 22.2 million voters in the state will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise to help decide whether the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Gujarat for over two decades, will be able to retain power, or the party will be able to revive its electoral fortunes this time.According to reports, 28,114 electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be pressed into service at 25,558 polling stations for the second phase of the Gujarat



Among crucial seats for the in the second phase will likely be Godhra, from where C K Raulji, a former MLA , is contesting on a ticket. Another key battle will be for the Assembly constituency, from where PM fought the elections and won thrice before moving on to national electoral battle. After his resignation in 2014, the seat was bagged by candidate This time, the has fielded a foreign-educated woman candidate, Shweta Brahmbhatt, who could give a tough fight to the Among other key in the final phase are Sanand, Anand, Dariapur, Radhanpur and Vadgam.



The has fielded its candidates for all the 93 seats. Here is the complete list of candidates contesting in the second phase:





Phase 2 constituencies Candidates Akota Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile Amraiwadi H. S. Patel Anand Yogesh Patel Anklav Hansakuvarba Janaksinh Raj Asarwa (SC) Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai Balasinor Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai Bapunagar Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh Bayad Chauhan Adesinh Mansinh Becharaji Patel Rajnikant Somabhai Bhiloda (ST) P.C.Baranda Borsad Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki Chanasma Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor Chhota Udaipur (ST) Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa Dabhoi Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Dahegam Balrajsinh Kalyansinh Dahod (ST) Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Danilimda (SC) Vaghela Jitendra Umakant Danta (ST) Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai Dariapur Bharat Barot Daskroi Babubhai Jamnadas Patel Deesa Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram Deodar Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji Devgadhbaria Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai Dhandhuka Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai Dhanera Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai Dholka Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama Ellisbridge Rakesh Shah Fatepura (ST) Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Gandhinagar North Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel Gandhinagar South Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji Garbada (ST) Bhabhor Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai Ghatlodia Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Godhra C. K. Raulji Halol Jaydrathsinhji Parmar Himatnagar Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda Idar (SC) Kanodiya Hitu Jamalpur – Khadia Bhushan Ashok Bhatt Jetpur (ST) Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai Jhalod (ST) Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai Kadi (SC) Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki Kalol, Gandhinagar Dr. Atulbhai K. Patel Kalol, Panchmahal dist Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh Kankrej Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela Kapadvanj Dabhi Kanubhai Bhulabhai Karjan Satishbhai Motibhai Patel Khambhat Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval Khedbrahma (ST) Ramilaben Bara Kheralu Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji Limkheda (ST) Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai Lunawada Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai Mahesana Nitinbhai Ratilal Patel Mahudha Bharatsinh Raysingbhai Parmar Maninagar Suresh Patel Manjalpur Yogesh Patel Mansa Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary Matar Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki Mehmedabad Arjunsinh Udesinh Modasa Parmar Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Morva Hadaf (ST) Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh Nadiad Pankajbhai Vinubhai(Gotiyo) Naranpura Kaushik Patel Naroda Thawani Balram Khubchand Nikol Jagdish Panchal Padra Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel Palanpur Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai Patan Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai Desai Petlad C.D.Patel Prantij Gajendrasinh Udesinh Parmar Radhanpur Lavingji Muljiji Thakor Raopura Rajendra Trivedi Sabarmati Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel Sanand Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel Sankheda (ST) Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi Santrampur (ST) Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Savli Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Sayajigunj Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia (Jitubhai) Shehra Jethabhai Ghelabhai Sidhpur Jaynarayan Vyas Sojitra Vipulkumar Vinubhai Patel Thakkarbapa Nagar Kakadiya Vallabhbhai Gobarbhai Tharad Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel Thasra Ramsinh Parmar Umreth Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar Unjha Narayanbhai Lalludas Patel (Kaka) Vadgam (SC) Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai Vadodara City (SC) Manisha Vakil Vaghodia Madhubhai Babubhai Vatva Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja Vav Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary Vejalpur Kishor Babulal Chauhan Vijapur Ramanbhai Dhulabhai Patel Viramgam Dr. Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel Visnagar Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel