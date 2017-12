Gujarat Election 2017 richest candidates: Full list of crorepati candidates

As many as 418 of the 1815 candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 are crorepatis, with total assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, shows an analysis by Association of Democratic Rights (ADR) of self-declaration of assets by candidates in their affidavits.



Of the total of 1,815 candidates contesting in the 182 Gujarat state Assembly seats over two phases, 418 are crorepatis -- 147 of them from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone. The party has two candidates -- Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel and -- among the top 5 richest candidates.



The Congress party comes second in the number of crorepati candidates, with 129 candidates worth more than Rs 1 crore. The Congress, which has fielded the richest candidate in the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 -- Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel, worth more than Rs 231 crore -- has 129 candidates in total with assets of over Rs 1 crore. Given that the Congress has fielded 176 candidates, the share of crorepatis it the total number of candidates in the highest, at 73%. The party has three of its candidates in among the top 5.Here is the full list of 418 crorepati candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly election 2017: