Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Phase-2 candidates with 'criminal records'

The 'Red Alert constituencies' in the second phase are Vatva, Himatnagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Balasinor, Shehra, Dariapur, Sabarmati, Tharad, Sayajigunj, Vejalpur , Vadgam (SC), Sidhpur.

The second phase of the Gujarat election 2017, mosty in constituencies in the north, west and central parts of Gujarat, will take place on December 14. 

After 89 of the 182 state Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase on December 9, the battle will now shift to the remaining 93 constituencies. The final counting of votes and the announcement of the result of the Gujarat election will take place on December 18. 


According to a report by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms), a total 852 candidates, including independent ones, will be in the fray in the second round. The ADR analysis of 822 of of the 852 candaidates' election afficdavits shows that 101 (12%) of all candidates have criminal cases filed against them -- 64 of them (8%) have serious criminal cases.

Among the BJP candidates, 22 of the 86 have criminal cases. Similarly, 25 of the Congress' 88 are charged with criminal cases. Six (8%) out of the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) 74 candidates, 4 (15%) of the NCP's 27, 2 (29%) of AAP's 7, and 23 (7%) of 344 Independent candidates also have criminal cases filed against them. 

The ADR report shows that 12 of the 93 constituencies going to the polls on December 14 in the second phase are labelled 'Red Alert constituencies', meaning these have three or more candidates with criminal cases. These constituencies are Vatva, Himatnagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Balasinor, Shehra, Dariapur, Sabarmati, Tharad, Sayajigunj, Vejalpur , Vadgam (SC) , Sidhpur.  

Here is the full list of candidates from the BJP and Congress, the two biggest parties in the fray, with criminal records: 

CANDIDATES BJP/INC DISTRICTS CONSTITUENCIES
Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal BJP Vadodara Dabhoi
Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai BJP Dahod Jhalod (St)
Ahir (Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai BJP Panchmahal Shehra
Babubhai Jamnadas Patel BJP Ahmedabad Daskroi
Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel BJP Anand Petlad
Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram BJP Banaskantha Deesa
Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Inamdar BJP Vadodara Savli
Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai BJP Chhota Udepur Jetpur (St)
Parmar Govindbhai Raijibhai BJP Anand Umreth
Bhushan Ashok Bhatt BJP Ahmedabad Jamalpur - Khadia
Satishbhai Motibhai Patel BJP Vadodara Karjan
Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai BJP Ahmedabad Asarwa (Sc)
Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai BJP Mahisagar Balasinor
Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai  BJP Dahod Dahod (St)
Rajput Jagroopsinh Girdansinh BJP Ahmedabad Bapunagar
Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda BJP Sabarkantha Himatnagar
Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary BJP Gandhinagar Mansa
Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai Bhabhor BJP Dahod Garbada (St)
Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai BJP Banaskantha Vav
Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja BJP Ahmedabad Vatva
Rajendra Trivedi BJP Vadodara Raopura
Chakrawarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai BJP Banaskantha Vadgam (Sc)
Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel INC Patan Patan
Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai INC Dahod Jhalod (St)
Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela INC Sabarkantha Idar (Sc)
Patel Niranjan Purushottamdas INC Anand Petlad
Gohil Indravijaysinh INC Ahmedabad Nikol
Patel Shashikant Vasudevbhai INC Ahmedabad Ghatlodia
Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai INC Dahod Devgadhbaria
Rajput Damraji Devjibhai INC Banaskantha Tharad
Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan INC Mahisagar Balasinor
Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai INC Sabarkantha Khedbrahma (St)
Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt INC Vadodara Savli
Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai INC Ahmedabad Vejalpur
Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh INC Ahmedabad Amraiwadi
Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh INC Ahmedabad Bapunagar
Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing INC Dahod Limkheda (St)
Baria Udesinh Mohanbhai INC Panchmahal Halol
Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh INC Panchmahal Shehra
Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel INC Sabarkantha Himatnagar
Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari INC Banaskantha Deesa
Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh INC Arvalli Modasa
Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh INC Sabarkantha Prantij
Parmar Punambhai Madhabhai INC Anand Sojitra
Raghubhai Ditabhai Machhar INC Dahod Fatepura (St)
Narendrakumar Ravat INC Vadodara Sayajigunj
Chandrakant R. Shrivastav INC Vadodara Raopura
 

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 21:42 IST

