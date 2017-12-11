Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Phase-2 candidates with 'criminal records'

The second phase of the Gujarat election 2017, mosty in constituencies in the north, west and central parts of Gujarat, will take place on December 14.



After 89 of the 182 state Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase on December 9, the battle will now shift to the remaining 93 constituencies. The final counting of votes and the announcement of the result of the Gujarat election will take place on December 18.



CANDIDATES BJP/INC DISTRICTS CONSTITUENCIES Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal BJP Vadodara Dabhoi Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai BJP Dahod Jhalod (St) Ahir (Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai BJP Panchmahal Shehra Babubhai Jamnadas Patel BJP Ahmedabad Daskroi Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel BJP Anand Petlad Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram BJP Banaskantha Deesa Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Inamdar BJP Vadodara Savli Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai BJP Chhota Udepur Jetpur (St) Parmar Govindbhai Raijibhai BJP Anand Umreth Bhushan Ashok Bhatt BJP Ahmedabad Jamalpur - Khadia Satishbhai Motibhai Patel BJP Vadodara Karjan Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai BJP Ahmedabad Asarwa (Sc) Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai BJP Mahisagar Balasinor Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai BJP Dahod Dahod (St) Rajput Jagroopsinh Girdansinh BJP Ahmedabad Bapunagar Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda BJP Sabarkantha Himatnagar Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary BJP Gandhinagar Mansa Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai Bhabhor BJP Dahod Garbada (St) Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai BJP Banaskantha Vav Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja BJP Ahmedabad Vatva Rajendra Trivedi BJP Vadodara Raopura Chakrawarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai BJP Banaskantha Vadgam (Sc) Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel INC Patan Patan Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai INC Dahod Jhalod (St) Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela INC Sabarkantha Idar (Sc) Patel Niranjan Purushottamdas INC Anand Petlad Gohil Indravijaysinh INC Ahmedabad Nikol Patel Shashikant Vasudevbhai INC Ahmedabad Ghatlodia Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai INC Dahod Devgadhbaria Rajput Damraji Devjibhai INC Banaskantha Tharad Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan INC Mahisagar Balasinor Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai INC Sabarkantha Khedbrahma (St) Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt INC Vadodara Savli Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai INC Ahmedabad Vejalpur Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh INC Ahmedabad Amraiwadi Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh INC Ahmedabad Bapunagar Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing INC Dahod Limkheda (St) Baria Udesinh Mohanbhai INC Panchmahal Halol Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh INC Panchmahal Shehra Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel INC Sabarkantha Himatnagar Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari INC Banaskantha Deesa Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh INC Arvalli Modasa Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh INC Sabarkantha Prantij Parmar Punambhai Madhabhai INC Anand Sojitra Raghubhai Ditabhai Machhar INC Dahod Fatepura (St) Narendrakumar Ravat INC Vadodara Sayajigunj Chandrakant R. Shrivastav INC Vadodara Raopura



According to a report by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms), a total 852 candidates, including independent ones, will be in the fray in the second round. The ADR analysis of 822 of of the 852 candaidates' election afficdavits shows that 101 (12%) of all candidates have criminal cases filed against them -- 64 of them (8%) have serious criminal cases.Among the candidates, 22 of the 86 have criminal cases. Similarly, 25 of the Congress' 88 are charged with criminal cases. Six (8%) out of the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) 74 candidates, 4 (15%) of the NCP's 27, 2 (29%) of AAP's 7, and 23 (7%) of 344 Independent candidates also have criminal cases filed against them.The ADR report shows that 12 of the 93 constituencies going to the polls on December 14 in the second phase are labelled 'Red Alert constituencies', meaning these have three or more candidates with criminal cases. These constituencies are Vatva, Himatnagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Balasinor, Shehra, Dariapur, Sabarmati, Tharad, Sayajigunj, Vejalpur , Vadgam (SC) , Sidhpur.Here is the full list of candidates from the and Congress, the two biggest parties in the fray, with criminal records: