Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Phase-2 candidates with 'criminal records'

The second phase of the Gujarat election 2017, mosty in constituencies in the north, west and central parts of Gujarat, will take place on December 14.
After 89 of the 182 state Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase on December 9, the battle will now shift to the remaining 93 constituencies. The final counting of votes and the announcement of the result of the Gujarat election will take place on December 18.
According to a report by ADR (Association of Democratic Reforms), a total 852 candidates, including independent ones, will be in the fray in the second round. The ADR analysis of 822 of of the 852 candaidates' election afficdavits shows that 101 (12%) of all candidates have criminal cases filed against them -- 64 of them (8%) have serious criminal cases.
Among the BJP candidates, 22 of the 86 have criminal cases. Similarly, 25 of the Congress' 88 are charged with criminal cases. Six (8%) out of the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) 74 candidates, 4 (15%) of the NCP's 27, 2 (29%) of AAP's 7, and 23 (7%) of 344 Independent candidates also have criminal cases filed against them.
The ADR report shows that 12 of the 93 constituencies going to the polls on December 14 in the second phase are labelled 'Red Alert constituencies', meaning these have three or more candidates with criminal cases. These constituencies are Vatva, Himatnagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Balasinor, Shehra, Dariapur, Sabarmati, Tharad, Sayajigunj, Vejalpur , Vadgam (SC) , Sidhpur.
Here is the full list of candidates from the BJP and Congress, the two biggest parties in the fray, with criminal records:
|CANDIDATES
|BJP/INC
|DISTRICTS
|CONSTITUENCIES
|Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal
|BJP
|Vadodara
|Dabhoi
|Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai
|BJP
|Dahod
|Jhalod (St)
|Ahir (Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai
|BJP
|Panchmahal
|Shehra
|Babubhai Jamnadas Patel
|BJP
|Ahmedabad
|Daskroi
|Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel
|BJP
|Anand
|Petlad
|Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram
|BJP
|Banaskantha
|Deesa
|Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Inamdar
|BJP
|Vadodara
|Savli
|Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai
|BJP
|Chhota Udepur
|Jetpur (St)
|Parmar Govindbhai Raijibhai
|BJP
|Anand
|Umreth
|Bhushan Ashok Bhatt
|BJP
|Ahmedabad
|Jamalpur - Khadia
|Satishbhai Motibhai Patel
|BJP
|Vadodara
|Karjan
|Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai
|BJP
|Ahmedabad
|Asarwa (Sc)
|Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai
|BJP
|Mahisagar
|Balasinor
|Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai
|BJP
|Dahod
|Dahod (St)
|Rajput Jagroopsinh Girdansinh
|BJP
|Ahmedabad
|Bapunagar
|Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda
|BJP
|Sabarkantha
|Himatnagar
|Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary
|BJP
|Gandhinagar
|Mansa
|Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai Bhabhor
|BJP
|Dahod
|Garbada (St)
|Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai
|BJP
|Banaskantha
|Vav
|Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja
|BJP
|Ahmedabad
|Vatva
|Rajendra Trivedi
|BJP
|Vadodara
|Raopura
|Chakrawarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai
|BJP
|Banaskantha
|Vadgam (Sc)
|Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel
|INC
|Patan
|Patan
|Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai
|INC
|Dahod
|Jhalod (St)
|Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela
|INC
|Sabarkantha
|Idar (Sc)
|Patel Niranjan Purushottamdas
|INC
|Anand
|Petlad
|Gohil Indravijaysinh
|INC
|Ahmedabad
|Nikol
|Patel Shashikant Vasudevbhai
|INC
|Ahmedabad
|Ghatlodia
|Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai
|INC
|Dahod
|Devgadhbaria
|Rajput Damraji Devjibhai
|INC
|Banaskantha
|Tharad
|Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan
|INC
|Mahisagar
|Balasinor
|Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai
|INC
|Sabarkantha
|Khedbrahma (St)
|Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt
|INC
|Vadodara
|Savli
|Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai
|INC
|Ahmedabad
|Vejalpur
|Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh
|INC
|Ahmedabad
|Amraiwadi
|Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh
|INC
|Ahmedabad
|Bapunagar
|Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing
|INC
|Dahod
|Limkheda (St)
|Baria Udesinh Mohanbhai
|INC
|Panchmahal
|Halol
|Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh
|INC
|Panchmahal
|Shehra
|Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel
|INC
|Sabarkantha
|Himatnagar
|Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari
|INC
|Banaskantha
|Deesa
|Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh
|INC
|Arvalli
|Modasa
|Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh
|INC
|Sabarkantha
|Prantij
|Parmar Punambhai Madhabhai
|INC
|Anand
|Sojitra
|Raghubhai Ditabhai Machhar
|INC
|Dahod
|Fatepura (St)
|Narendrakumar Ravat
|INC
|Vadodara
|Sayajigunj
|Chandrakant R. Shrivastav
|INC
|Vadodara
Raopura
