Gujarat Election: When a Rahul Gandhi rally felt like a rock concert

Finally, the long-awaited election in Gujarat is underway as voters in 89 constituencies head to the polling booths in phase 1 of elections in the western state. Both Congress and BJP have run intensive campaigns with their leaders holding big rallies all over the state.
On December 8, Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited the milk capital of Gujarat, Anand to do a campaign for his party. Besides the attack on PM Modi, the Anand rally was remarkable for another thing.
What made this rally unique was the rock concert like feel to it. The large crowd that had gathered to hear Rahul Gandhi made it unique with its actions.
Rahul's supporters cheered, "Congress ave che" (Congress is coming) with the torchlight on their mobile phones aglow. The chanting with lit mobile phones gave it a rock concert like feel at a political rally.
Anand is known for Amul dairy and milk revolution. Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of BJP will be contesting against Kantibhai Sodhaparmar of Congress. Anand has a total of 293 polling booths.
Gujarat political battle is divided into two phases. The first phase of the voting is underway, and the second phase voting will be held on December 14.
The counting of votes and declaration of result is scheduled for December 18.
