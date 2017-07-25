Gujarat floods: Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore relief fund

Even as low pressure continues to cause heavy rains and flooding in several regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday, announced a Rs 500-crore central assistance to the state disaster relief fund (SDRF).

In the past 24 hours, districts of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha in North have seen at least 12 talukas receive over 200 mm of rainfall, as per the state emergency operations centre. At least three IAF helicopters were pressed into service for airlifting locals and the distribution of food packets in Banaskantha, apart from the rescuing stranded people using boats.

North has, so far, seen over 500,000 food packets being distributed in the affected areas.

Followed by the air survey, was apprised of the rainfall and flooding situation across by the state government officials in a meeting attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.



Apart from the central assistance, also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the floods. As per the state government, over 60 people have died following heavy rains and flooding in the state.

Instructing the IAF and NDRF, among others to conduct immediate rescue and relief services, also asked them to ensure cleanliness, health and hygiene in the region.

Expressing satisfaction over the relief efforts taken by government, told media persons that around 10 more helicopters would be pressed into action for on Wednesday. "I am confident that the people and the state of would emerge even stronger, and will successfully tackle the challenge posed by the floods. The Centre stands shoulder-to-shoulder with in this difficult time," he said.

has so far received 66 per cent of the average rainfall of 810 mm during the season in the past few weeks. Of the total 203 dams in the state, about 38 have been put on high alert, with 16 others being put on alert and warnings were issued for another 18.