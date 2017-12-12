JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

PM Modi's comments on Manmohan Singh unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017: How educated are different parties' candidates?

The Congress party has fielded 13 post-graduates among its 176 candidates, while most of BJP and AAP candidates are educated

BS Web Team 

Gujarat Election 2017 Candidates Qualification
Photo: Shutterstock

The Gujarat Assembly election 2017 has taken off, with the first phase of polling for 89 of the 182 seats taking place on December 9 and the second for 93 seats slated for December 14.

A total of 1,815 candidates are in the fray for this year's Gujarat polls in the two phases.  

Among the candidates fielded by the different parties for the Gujarat state election, no Bharatiya janata Paty (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate is labelled illiterate, shows an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Similarly, among the most educated candidates, 72 of the Congress' candidates and 68 of the BJP's are graduates or more qualified.

Here is the full party-wise list of candidates based on their qualification:

Party  Illiterate Literate
(up to 10th pass)		 12th Pass Graduate Graduate Post Graduate Doctrate Others/ not given
BJP 0 68 38 23 32 10 3 7
BSP 1 68 36 9 12 7 0 5
INC 1 63 32 30 25 13 4 8
NCP 1 24 12 7 6 3 0 4
AAP 0 8 7 2 5 5 1 0
Independent 15 429 102 78 48 39 2 22
others 4 237 81 44 39 15 4 20
total 22 953 308 193 167 92 14 66

First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements