Gujarat election 2017: How educated are different parties' candidates?

The Gujarat Assembly election 2017 has taken off, with the first phase of polling for 89 of the 182 seats taking place on December 9 and the second for 93 seats slated for December 14.



A total of 1,815 candidates are in the fray for this year's Gujarat polls in the two phases.



Among the candidates fielded by the different parties for the Gujarat state election, no Bharatiya janata Paty (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate is labelled illiterate, shows an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).



Similarly, among the most educated candidates, 72 of the Congress' candidates and 68 of the BJP's are graduates or more qualified.



Here is the full party-wise list of candidates based on their qualification:





Party Illiterate Literate

(up to 10th pass) 12th Pass Graduate Graduate Post Graduate Doctrate Others/ not given BJP 0 68 38 23 32 10 3 7 BSP 1 68 36 9 12 7 0 5 INC 1 63 32 30 25 13 4 8 NCP 1 24 12 7 6 3 0 4 AAP 0 8 7 2 5 5 1 0 Independent 15 429 102 78 48 39 2 22 others 4 237 81 44 39 15 4 20 total 22 953 308 193 167 92 14 66