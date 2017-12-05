Gujarat polls: Congress fields Gohil to breach BJP bastion Mandvi

With the clock ticking for the high-stakes Assembly polls, the is attempting to breach the BJP's traditional "fortress" -- the seat in district -- by wooing a cross-section of voters.



heavyweight Shaktisinh Gohil, the 57-year-old leader, considered by many as the party's chief ministerial choice, would lock horns with BJP's new face Virendrasinh Jadeja, who is also a Rajput, in the Muslim- dominated Assembly constituency.



In an apparent bid to avoid anti-incumbency, the BJP, which has maintained its winning streak on the seat since the last four decades, barring a few occasions, has dropped its sitting Tarachand Chheda and given a ticket to Jadeja, the 51-year-old local leader who had unsuccessfully contested from Rapar seat of in 2007.Gohil is a sitting from Abdasa seat of Kutch, but the has decided to field him from this time.After losing in the 2012 Assembly polls from his traditional seat -- Bhavnagar-Rural -- Gohil won the Abdasa by-poll in 2014 with a thin margin of just over 750 votes.While Jadeja never won any Assembly poll, Gohil, who belongs to the royal family of Bhavnagar, is a four-time and has served as a minister in the past governments.However, Jadeja is confident of retaining the BJP's stronghold with the support of all communities, including those who are considered to be the Congress' loyal vote bank -- such as Muslims, Dalits, and to some extent the Patidars.The seat, having a total voter base of 2.24 lakh, comprises two talukas of - and Mundra.Out of the 2.24 lakh voters, the Muslims are in a dominating position with over 50,000 voter population, followed by around 31,000 Dalits, 25,000 Patidars and 21,000 Rajputs.Though it appears to be a lucrative social dynamics for the Congress, the party won from the seat only four times while the emerged victorious seven times since the formation of in 1960.Former chief minister Suresh Mehta won from the seat five times, starting from 1975 till 1998. In 1975, Mehta won for the first time under the banner of 'Jan Sangh' - the BJP's parent body.In 2002, candidate Chhabil Patel snatched the seat from by defeating Mehta with a thin margin of 598 votes. However, the lost the seat to in the elections of 2007 and 2012.Though the might be hoping to sail through by riding on the back of Muslims, and Patidars, the is confident of retaining the seat with its "vikas" (development) agenda."All these communities were also there when we won in the past. Why did they not vote for at that time?" asked Jadeja."I recently addressed a function where at least 4,000 Muslims pledged support to me. This has been a fortress since the time of and it will remain with us," the leader said exuding confidence."Above all, our Tarachand Chheda and the government have carried out developmental works worth Rs 1,100 crore in this region during the last five years. Even Narmada canal is being built. We are having the support of all the communities," the nominee told PTI.On the other side, Gohil, who is the spokesperson of Committee (AICC), claimed that he is receiving "great" response from the people."Till today, the work of Narmada canal till has not been completed. After water, the biggest problem here is unemployment, and the only made hollow promises all these years," he said."I am receiving immense support from the locals," Gohil added.