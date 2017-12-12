Gujarat polls: PM Modi lands at Sabarmati river's Dharoi dam via seaplane

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday travelled in a from river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.



Modi boarded the single-engine from near the Sardar Bridge connecting the old city with Ahmedabad West, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.A special jetty was constructed to facilitate the prime minister's boarding from the river.The plane took off from the Sardar Bridge-end amid chants of "Modi-Modi" from BJP workers and other city dwellers, who flocked the Riverfront to witness this one-of-a-kind event.The plane would land at Dharoi dam reservoir in Mehsana.From Dharoi, the prime minister would proceed to Temple in Banaskantha district via road. After visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the in the evening.Modi had yesterday said at a poll rally that today, for the first time in the history of the country, a will land on the river."I will go to in the after landing in Dharoi dam and come back," he said.He said the BJP had planned a road show for today in Ahmedabad."However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to in the sea-plane," Modi had said."We cannot have airports everywhere, so our has planned to have these sea-planes," he said.Chief Minister yesterday said this is for the first time in the country's history that a will land on a water body and that will be the river.