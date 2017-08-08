Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: EC declares two Congress MLAs' votes invalid

Drama was enacted at the (EC) on Tuesday night over the counting for the Rajya Sabha elections, after the approached the poll panel to demand cancellation of votes of its two MLAs for showing the ballots to BJP chief



In a major reprieve to the Congress, the EC rejected the votes cast by its two MLAs for violating the "secrecy of ballots".

The Commission also asked the returning officer for the polls to segregate the two ballots cast by Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghavji Bhai Patel and proceed with the counting.

The order said that while going throgh the video footage of the polling process, it found that the two had violated the secrecy of ballots.

Earlier, three delegations each of the and BJP made a dash for Nirvachan Sadan within two hours, with the former demanding the votes of MLAs Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavjibhai Patel be declared invalid, and the latter insisting counting be taken up “immediately”.

The results were yet to be announced when this paper went to print.

was the first to move the demanding cancellation of votes of its two disgruntled MLAs for allegedly showing their votes to persons other than the authorised party representatives. leaders and RPN Singh also produced a video of the poll proceedings to the commission and demanded that votes of Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavjibhai Patel be cancelled as per law since they violated the “secrecy of ballot”.

According to the rules, voters for the Rajya Sabha elections have to show their ballots to authorised representative of their respective parties before casting them. Terming Congress’ objections as “baseless”, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, approached the EC demanding immediate counting of votes, contending that validity of votes once put in ballot boxes could not be questioned.

Goyal told reporters after meeting EC officials that the decision of presiding officers is final. If neither they nor election observers objected to it when votes were cast, then their validity cannot be questioned now, he said, and demanded that “the counting of votes be done immediately and results declared”. Prasad said the was acting out of fear of losing the poll, in which its senior leader is locked in a tight fight with a rebel fielded by the BJP.