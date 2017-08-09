Gujarat RS polls: Congress expels 8 MLAs for six years for cross-voting

Cracking down on dissidents in Gujarat, the on Wednesday expelled for six years eight of its who cross-voted in yesterday's elections.



general secretary incharge of unit said he has also recommended the expulsion of six of its legislators who had earlier resigned as Three of them had later joined



Asserting that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the Congress, Gehlot said those expelled were indulging in anti- party activities.Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, said the party will strengthened further ahead of the elections due later this year.The spokesman Manish Doshi said the eight were expelled for in favour of candidates defying the whip issued by the party.These are: Shankarsinh Vaghela, his son Mahendrasinh, Raghavji Patel, Bhola Gohil, Dharmendra Jadeja, P K Raulji, Amit Chaudhary,Vaghela, a former chief minister, had resigned from the and the post of leader of the opposition in the Assembly weeks ahead of the RS elections, but not from the House."We have expelled them for six years as they defied the party whip and cross-voted. We will take action against them under the anti-defection law also," said chief Bharatsinh Solanki.Gehlot also thanked the unit of the party for the victory of Ahmed Patel, political secretary to president Sonia Gandhi, in the RS poll."It is party's unity in which has ensured Ahmed Patel ji's victory in Polls," he said.Bharatsinh Solanki earlier held a meeting of party in Gandhinagar and thanked them for the victory of Ahmed Patel."Just like the united defeated the evil designs of in RS Polls, we will fight and defeat in upcoming assembly polls," he said on twitter.