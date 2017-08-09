Gujarat RS polls: Will fight legal battle against EC's decision says Rupani

Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed disapproval over the Commission's decision of disqualifying two rebel MLAs over cross-voting and said that in the coming days, the (BJP) will move for justice.

Speaking to ANI, Rupani said, "Don't agree with EC's decision. In coming days we will fight a legal battle and will get justice."

Stating that the is a divided house, the CM asserted that the will surely get advantage of the situation in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He further refuted reports that the used power and money to defeat Ahmed Patel and said that the dream of Congress-free nation will be fulfilled soon.

Senior leader Patel retained his Rajya Sabha seat by winning 44 votes.

President Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani also emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha

Shah will enter the Parliament as a member for the first time, while Irani will return for a second term.

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats was conducted on Tuesday, wherein the influential political secretary to President Sonia Gandhi, the Chief, Smriti Irani and ex-grand old party cadre Balwantsinh Rajput were in the fray.

Patel's win is being considered a major victory for the and a blow for the

"This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery," Patel tweeted.

had made candidature of Patel as a matter of prestige. The also left no stone unturned to win all the three seats. The saffron pitted Balwantsinh, a recent acquisition from the Congress, against Patel knowing that Patel's defeat will bring huge embarrassment for Sonia Gandhi since he is her political secretary.

After the intense political developments, the Commission (EC) declared for the three seats of the Rajya Sabha from Total 176 MLAs voted in the crucial elections, but two votes were declared invalid.

The EC, on late Tuesday night, declared votes of two MLAs- Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel- invalid. The decision was taken on a complaint of the

Earlier in the evening, had complained to the EC and said that the two MLAs showed their votes to unauthorized persons and demanded their votes should not be counted and should be rejected.

said these MLAs showed their votes to Shah and Irani and independent candidate Balwantsinh Rajput instead of representative of Ahmed Patel.

Earlier, the constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap branded the Congress' demand to invalidate votes of two of its rebels over cross-voting as a "political drama."

Kashyap asserted that if there was any objection, the should have raised it during polling.

Speaking to ANI here, he said, "It is not legal issue but a political drama. If there was objection, should have been raised during polling."

suffered major blow ahead of the RS polls when six of its MLAs joined Panicked sent its 44 MLAs to Bengaluru and termed the move as a bid to save its legislatures from the horse-trading by the

The also accused of offering Rs 15 crore to its MLAs to join

The political environment was also heated when the Income Tax Department on July 29 raided Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar's Bengaluru residence and resort, where Congress' 44 MLAs were staying.

After the branded the raids as a "political witch-hunt" by the BJP, the IT department asserted that the raids at Karnataka Energy Minister's residence and resort had nothing to do with the Gujarat's MLAs staying at the resort.

The also created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over the IT raids at the resort.

Patel's victory has acted as booster for the ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state.