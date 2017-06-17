Gujarat's tourist footfall continues robust growth

While the Khushboo ki campaign featuring popular actor Amitabh Bachchan gave the much needed push to Gujarat's tourism sector, now that the campaign is well past its prime, the state has managed to hold on to the impressive growth rates in footfalls. On a much enlarged base, it has managed to accomplish a 16.94% growth in arrivals in FY17 over the previous year.

flow grew from 38.3 million in FY16 to 44.8 million in FY17. flow from other Indian states grew 22%. Business remained the dominant purpose of visit, at 55% share of flow, followed by spiritual tourists at 36% share.

According to data collected from the Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited (GITCO), which manages the Flow Information System (TFIS) for the Tourism Corporation of Ltd (TCGL), shows that the growth in flow was 263% compared to 2006-07. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of flow during a five-year period between 2006-07 to 2011-12 was 12.62%, while the CAGR of flow during the last five year period between 2011-12 to 2016-17 is 14.91%, marking an improvement.

R M Patel, chief consultant, highlighted that flow from other Indian states rose from 9.39 million in 2015-16 to 11.4 million in 2016-17. During the year, 519,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) and 405,000 foreigners visited as well. Leisure flow increased from 2.5 million in FY16 to 3.1 million in FY17. However, spiritual tourists footfall has grown by 24.6% while business arrival has grown by 14.7%.

Patel said that together these two segments (spiritual and business tourists) comprise 91% of the tourists coming to