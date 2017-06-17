Gujarat's tourist footfall continues robust growth

While the Khushboo Gujarat
ki campaign featuring popular actor Amitabh Bachchan gave the much needed push to Gujarat's tourism sector, now that the campaign is well past its prime, the state has managed to hold on to the impressive growth rates in tourist
footfalls. On a much enlarged base, it has managed to accomplish a 16.94% growth in tourist
arrivals in FY17 over the previous year.
Tourist
flow grew from 38.3 million in FY16 to 44.8 million in FY17. Tourist
flow from other Indian states grew 22%. Business remained the dominant purpose of visit, at 55% share of tourist
flow, followed by spiritual tourists at 36% share.
According to data collected from the Gujarat
Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited (GITCO), which manages the Tourist
Flow Information System (TFIS) for the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat
Ltd (TCGL), shows that the growth in tourist
flow was 263% compared to 2006-07. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of tourist
flow during a five-year period between 2006-07 to 2011-12 was 12.62%, while the CAGR of tourist
flow during the last five year period between 2011-12 to 2016-17 is 14.91%, marking an improvement.
R M Patel, chief consultant, GITCO
highlighted that tourist
flow from other Indian states rose from 9.39 million in 2015-16 to 11.4 million in 2016-17. During the year, 519,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) and 405,000 foreigners visited Gujarat
as well. Leisure tourist
flow increased from 2.5 million in FY16 to 3.1 million in FY17. However, spiritual tourists footfall has grown by 24.6% while business tourist
arrival has grown by 14.7%.
Patel said that together these two segments (spiritual and business tourists) comprise 91% of the tourists coming to Gujarat.
Gujarat, however, has to gear up to attract more leisure tourists. Shravan Gupta, Executive Director - Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India felt that the distances between spots at times deters many leisure tourists interested in coming to Gujarat.
"Better infrastructure at tourist
spots and better connectivity is likely to boost leisure tourism in Gujarat," he added.
|
Origin
|
2014-15
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
Within Gujarat
|
245.94
|
75.2
|
281.8
|
73.6
|
324
|
72.3
|
Other Indian States
|
74.63
|
22.8
|
93.99
|
24.5
|
114.76
|
25.6
|
NRI
|
3.89
|
1.2
|
4.23
|
1.1
|
5.19
|
1.2
|
Foreigner
|
2.45
|
0.7
|
3.09
|
0.8
|
4.05
|
0.9
|
Total
|
326.91
|
100
|
383.12
|
100
|
448
|
100
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU