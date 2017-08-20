Gujarat: Stones pelted at cops while trying to rescue cows from slaughter

A team was on Sunday attacked by a mob of over 100 persons in when it tried to rescue a large number of which were allegedly being taken for slaughter.

The had to lob 18 rounds of shells after the mob attacked them, Deputy SP V K Nai said.

"When the team reached the ground where the cattle were kept, they were attacked by the mob with stones. To disperse the crowd, team lobbed 18 shells. Nobody was injured," he said.

The security forces had carried out an extensive combing operation upon receiving information that the cattle were brought here for slaughtering.

The found that a large number of cattle were tied at a place on the ground. When they tried to untie the animals and take them into their custody, the officers were attacked, Nai said.

"We seized 49 cattle from the spot and took them to cow shelter," he said.

Further investigation is being carried out in this connection with an FIR registered at B division station, the official said.

Slaughter of cow and its progeny is banned in Gujarat, which through its recently amended Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, has envisaged punishment of up to life term and Rs 5 lakh fine for cow slaughtering.