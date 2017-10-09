Gulf states woo Indian tourists with visa on arrival schemes, relaxed norms

The oil-rich Gulf states are luring Indian visitors with easier visas to boost tourism. Last week, Oman announced a visa on arrival scheme for Indian citizens holding valid US/UK/ Schengen/Canada visas. United Arab Emirates (UAE) eased visa rules for Indians in September. In August, Qatar which is facing a blockade from its neighbouring countries, announced visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries, including India. The move to boost tourism comes as these countries look to diversify their economies amid a decline in crude oil prices. The fee for ...